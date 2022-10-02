It won’t be wrong to say that apart from being the biggest figure in India’s independence, Mahatma Gandhi was the face of it for the rest of the world. From his philosophy of non-violence and civil disobedience to a will of steel, the father of the nation has been an inspiration not only in real life but also innumerable cinematic adaptations. Every year we witness filmmakers touching all genres for their movies, but venturing into historical events for their projects has always been a popular topic. The country’s independence movement has witnessed several movies, which surely remain incomplete without incorporating Mahatma Gandhi. Bapu’s personality, life, and contribution to India’s independence have made for a perfect film screenplay. Therefore on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, let’s take a look at the art and works of fiction on the Mahatma’s life:

Gandhi

How can we even begin our list without talking about Richard Attenborough’s eight Oscar-winning biographical movie Gandhi? Ben Kingsley’s stark portrayal of the Mahatma will leave you stunned. While the international project was shot in India in English, it also featured various veteran actors like Amrish Puri, Supriya Pathak, Om Puri, and Neena Gupta among others.

Hey Ram

Centered on India’s partition and the assassination of Bapu by Nathuram Godse, this semi-fictional 2000 movie sees veteran star Naseeruddin Shah essaying Mahatam Gandhi, while Kamal Haasan plays the character of a Hindu fundamentalist Saket Ram. The historical drama also features Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji in prominent roles.

Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara

While the movie is not based on Mahatma Gandhi’s life, it can be interpreted as indirectly portraying Bapu in the film. It revolves around a retired Hindi professor, played Anupam Kher, who is suffering from dementia, causing him to think that he has killed the ‘Father of the Nation’.

Lage Raho Munna Bhai

Considered one of the best comedy movies made in Bollywood, Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial gives an interesting spin on the present-day value of Gandhi’s philosophy. Featuring Sanjay Dutt as a kind-hearted goon, the movie was a blockbuster hit at the box office.

Gandhi My Father

Highlighting the troubled relationship of Mahatma Gandhi and his son Hiralal Gandhi, Gandhi My Father was released in 2007 and bagged a National Award. While Akshaye Khanna essayed the character of Hiralal Gandhi, Darshan Jariwala portrayed the role of Gandhi.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.