Ending the mark of both Durga Puja and the nine-day-long Navratri festival, Dussehra or Vijay Dashami symbolises the victory of good over evil. Celebrating Lord Ram’s victory over Ravana, people across the globe are observing the Dussehra today. And like reality, festivals are the key part of Bollywood movies. Just like the symbolism of Dussehra, our Hindi movies are largely plotted around the underlying theme of the good’s victory over evil. Therefore, time and again filmmakers have incorporated the festivities of Dussehra while storytelling or exhibited it as the crucial backdrop to symbolise something. So, on the occasion of Dussehra, let’s take a look at the movies that showed Dussehra celebrations:

Swades

Covering Ramayana briefly but beautifully, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Swades showcases the glimpses of Dussehra in its iconic song Pal Pal Hai Bhari, wherein actress Gayatri Joshi essays Sita and enacts the scene from Ashok Vatika.

Ra.One

The modern retelling of Ramayana with the twist of sci-fi, Anubhav Sinha’s Ra.One exhibits the burning of Ravana’s effigy when the movie’s antagonist game character Ra.One (Arjun Rampal) comes to life. Do you remember the iconic dialogue of Rampal, “Tum har saal Raavan ko isliye jalate ho, kyunki tum jaante ho; woh kabhi nahin marta. Jo ek baar marta hai use baar baar marna ni padta.” Well, this was portrayed stunningly, as Ra.One is shown walking with Ravana burning in the backdrop.

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

The celebrations of Dussehra hold immense importance for this Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial. In the climax of the scene, Ram (Ranveer Singh) and Leela (Deepika Padukone) shoot each other, while people were busy celebrating Ramlila and burning the Ravana effigy. The scene holds the symbolism that Ram and Leela sacrificed their life to end the enmity between their warring communities.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

The iconic song Tu Chahiye from this 2015 blockbuster showed Kareena Kapoor Khan prepping up for the Ramleela and Raavan Dahan with the kids. The song from the Salman Khan starrer film is one of the most romantic tracks ever made in Bollywood.

Kalank

Leaving the audience wondering if Zafar is Ram or Raavan, Abhishek Varman created one of the most breathtaking scene in this 2019 movie, wherein Roop (Alia Bhatt) meets Zafar (Varun Dhawan) for the first time at Hira Mandi while an enormous effigy of Raavan is burning in the backdrop.

