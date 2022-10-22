Decking up in our traditional best, decorating our homes with all sorts of candles and lights, gorging on scrumptious delicacies, and getting together with friends and families, one of the best times of the year, that is the festival of lights, is finally here. While we are already inoculated with festive fervour, the auspicious occasion of Diwali has honestly illuminated our hearts with joy and spirituality. So far we have already taken a call for our glamorous looks and all the sweets that will be served to our guests. But the dilemma of coming up with a perfect playlist of much-loved party songs has still not left the company of all the party planners. If you are among them, then don’t worry as you have landed at the right spot. On the occasion of Deepavali, we have pulled together some songs that will force your guests to shake a leg.

Kala Chashma

Needing no new introduction, Kala Chashma has turned out to be a cult favourite. Despite the fact that it featured in a 2016 movie and is six years old, the hit song stands among the top trending tracks on social media and never fails to force you to shake a leg. Also, if you would don a pair of sunglasses while dancing, then you are in for slaying that dance floor.

Gallan Goodiyaan

What better song than Gallan Goodiyaan from Dil Dhadakne Do if you are up for inviting all your relatives to the dance floor? This quirky track will make you channel your inner Bhangra and Giddah prowess. And who knows? You might end up giving a fusion performance on the song.

Naah Goriye

Willing to invite your gang to your Diwali party? Then this is your go-to track when you hit the stage with all your friends. The amalgamation of pop music with Hardy Sandhu’s Punjabi lyrics, which is penned by Jaani, will honestly make your heart dance out loud.

She Move It Like

If it is time for all the ladies in the house to hit the dance floor, nothing beats Badshah’s She Move It Like. Bringing out your grace and moves all at once, Bad Boy Badshah’s track never fails to impress.

London Thumakda

All songs at one side, but Queen’s London Thumakda will always have its place among any party’s favourite tracks. Without a doubt, Kangana Ranaut’s London Thumakda will force all your guests to bring their best Thumkas on stage.

