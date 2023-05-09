India’s most desirable man Vijay Deverakonda is popularly known to leave a huge impact with his screen presence alone. The actor stands tall in every frame and really knows how to own the screen. No matter how the movie does, it’s his screen presence that is highly applauded. While he is one of the proficient actors, what makes him stand apart from all his contemporary stars is his next-to-perfection looks and his desirability quotient, which soars high. As Vijay Deverakonda turns a year older, here is decoding just what makes him so desirable, unlike all young stars.

It’s truly a mystery how someone can appear so good-looking and mystifying at the same time. From his sharp jawline to his enigmatic aura to his extremely heartwarming smile, everything about Vijay Deverakonda is widely discussed in a room full of gushing girls. His broad shoulders, handsome face, and even his silence at times make him look fascinating in the eyes of the viewers. Be it in his photoshoots, interviews, or movies, his raw alpha energy is apparent and undeniable. However, it’s not just his looks that make him so irresistible, it’s also his kind demeanor that has time and again won us over.

Vijay Deverakonda has been following a tradition of sending his fans on an all-expenses paid trip through his advocacy Devarasanta for years now on the occasion of Christmas. Similarly, on his birthday Vijay Deverakonda has ice cream distributed in different parts of his country via The Devrakonda Birthday Truck. Vijay has never left a chance to spend time with his fans when possible and always tries to give back the love he gets from them.

While Vijay Deverakonda is popular amongst girls, he is equally discussed amongst Bollywood actresses. The moment the superstar debuted in Bollywood, he was soon declared to be The cheese platter, that everyone wanted a piece of. His all bare Liger poster, holding a bouquet of roses really created quite the frenzy, breaking some records too and we could see why. Hence, there is no doubt that Vijay Deverakonda is one of the most desirable men in India and it would be such a treat to watch him in a film that levels up to his true potential.

On the work front, Vijay has grabbed some great deals in the brand world. Apart from this, he will be seen in Kushi and the 2 other untitled projects, one being VD12 and the other one reuniting him with the director of Geetha Govindam.

