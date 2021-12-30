V’s popular fan club CHINA Baidu Vbar organised a special feature on the world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa to light up for the second time in a row.

BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a renowned all-boys music band from South Korea. The seven-member team has fans from all across the world. Among the septet, V, whose real name is Kim Tae-Hyung is one of the most popular members of the group.

As the Korean pop star turns 26 today, BTS ARMY took to social media to wish him on his special day. V’s popular fan club CHINA Baidu Vbar organised a special feature on the world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa to light up for the second time in a row.

Meanwhile, fans in Dubai shared videos of Burj Khalifa that were covered with pictures and wishes dedicated to the singer. Moreover, the three-minute ad was played with the song Inner Child, which was sung by V himself for Map of the Soul: 7, in the background. There were a few fans who were also heard singing along in the video.

Apart from Dubai, a video from Kolkata is making the rounds on social media showing a billboard featuring a birthday advertisement for the famous BTS singer. Clips of V from different BTS songs, including Dynamite, Permission to Dance, and Boy With Luv, were also featured. The video which is currently making headlines is said to have been captured in Park Street.

Taehyung's Birthday Advertisement at Park street, Kolkata.

For the first time something like this happened in our city. I'm so very happy and grateful that I got to witness this

Thank you so so much @Taehyung_india_ for this amazing project #KimTaehyung @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/7lxkdFl61s — ♥︎ ♥︎ (@Illegirl1312) December 25, 2021

The same billboard ad that showed up in the city of joy was also carried in New Delhi. Be it in India or abroad, it seems that fans are not leaving any stone unturned to make V's birthday special.

Even a day before his birthday, Happy Birthday V was one of the top trending hashtags on Twitter. According to a Hindustan Times report, BTS singer V secretly stepped out to see a few birthday ads and projects that fans set up for him in South Korea’s Seoul city.

After his brief visit, the singer also shared a video on his Instagram stories in which he was seen visiting sites and posing with an inflated Squid Game-inspired doll that had his birth date printed on it.