Tom Cruise turns a year older today, 3 July. One of the biggest stars in American cinema, getting the actor to stop playing iconic roles seems to be ‘Mission Impossible’. At the age of 60, Cruise has just given a blockbuster in Top Gun: Maverick, which crossed the $1 billion mark at the box office.

The Jerry Maguire star has the next two instalments of the Mission Impossible franchise in the pipeline. With his charismatic personality, good looks and unerring choice of roles, Cruise remains one of the most popular actors in the industry.

On the occasion of his special day, here are some of his movies you must watch:

Jerry Maguire:



Cruise’s role as a sports agent who decides to strike out on his own won him his first Oscar nomination for Best Actor in a Leading Role. The 1996 drama was much loved for its one liners and the banter between Maguire (Cruise) and athlete Rod Tidwell (Cuba Gooding Jr).

Top Gun:



If Jerry Maguire had us at hello, Top Gun saw Cruise fly straight into the hearts of a generation with his role as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell. The actor’s portrayal of a fighter plane pilot who finds it difficult to get along with his compatriots won hearts, as did the friendship between him and fellow pilot Goose. The sequel, which released last month, became a box-office stunner as well.

Mission Impossible:

Little did anyone guess that this film would be the start of one of the most successful spy franchises ever. Tom Cruise plays the role of special agent Ethan Hunt, who is on a race against time to prove that he is not a traitor. The film spanned several sequels, with Cruise reprising his role, and performing daredevil stunts, in each of them. The seventh and eight part of the franchise is set to release in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

Collateral:

This Jamie Foxx and Tom Cruise starrer saw the Top Gun hero play the role of a psychotic hitman who hitches a cab ride to get to his victims, marking the start of an unforgettable evening for both him and the cabbie.

Knight And Day:



Cruise was at his stylish best in this 2010 action-comedy. His role of Roy Miller, a disgraced spy, saw him perform some truly cool stunts, just like Mission Impossible. But the film was also loved for its witty one-liners and Cruise’s chemistry with Cameron Diaz.

