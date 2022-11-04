From breaking the stereotypes through her roles to winning the box office battle with her various films, Tabassum Fatima Hashmi aka Tabu has perfectly incorporated the levels of sophistication, and dimensions to her movies in her almost four-decade-long career. Gifted with the skills of a true artist, Tabu has indeed left many stalwarts spellbound with her dedication to acting. The actress, who hasn’t limited herself to any language, has entertained audiences through Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, English, Bengali, and Marathi movies. From National Film Awards for Best Actress and Filmfare Awards to critics’ Awards, Tabu has even been honoured with the fourth highest civilian award in the country Padma Shri.

While there is no doubt about acting excellence, Tabu in her career has very profoundly gotten into the skins of her various characters. As the actress is ushering into another year of her life, here’s a look at some of the best performances of her career:

Maachis

After giving several commercial hits, Tabu in 1996 garnered praise not only from her fans but was also lauded by critics for her intense role. Amidst fine male casts including Chandrachur Singh, Om Puri, and Jimmy Sheirgill, Tabu made it impossible for the audience to keep their eyes off of her.

Virasat

Post a critically acclaimed performance in 1996, Tabu made the critics fall in love with her in 1997 after essaying the character of Gehna in Anil Kapoor starrer Virasat. Justifying her role as a village girl, Tabu made the audience taste her versatility and dedication.

Chandni Bar

In this realistic drama, which was inspired by the environment and actual lives of bar dancers, Tabu hands down shattered all the shackles of stereotype. While Madhur Bhandarkar’s directorial won four National Film Awards, Tabu effectively did justice to her role.

Maqbool

While the name of the movie is sufficient to give a glance at its intensity, it will be underrated to say that Vishal Bhardwaj’s directorial was lauded for its powerful performance, when it left the audience stunned with its story and cinematography.

Haider

Need we say more? Once again, Vishal Bhardwaj was successful in exhibiting Tabu as the fine actress that she is. As a lady riven between her utopian husband, an unscrupulous brother-in-law, and her unwitting and passionate son, Tabu nailed various hues of composition.

Special Mention: Andhadhun and Cheeni Kum

