After making his debut in a lead role alongside Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha in Luv Ranjan’s Akaash Vani, Sunny Singh has carved his niche in the industry with his dedication and conviction. Just with his second movie, for which the actor again collaborated with Luv Ranjan, Sunny proved that he carries the versatility that is needed to etch his presence in the industry. However, Sunny took his fans by surprise after the makers unveiled the teaser of his upcoming magnum opus Adipurush. The actor, who is celebrating his 37th birthday, is indeed having a glorious year. Sharing screen space with the pan India star Prabhas, Sunny was seen in a never seen before avatar in the first preview of the movie.

Considered as the biggest crowd puller, Adipurush is definitely a genre untouched by Sunny in his career. For those who don’t know, Adipurush is the cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana, and it is directed by the visionary director Om Raut. Essaying the character of Prabhas’ on-screen brother, Sunny in a couple of scenes exhibited in the teaser looks breath-taking as Lord Laxman. Sporting a sleeveless top with a white dhoti, the actor looked fierce in his half-tied hair look and holding a bow and arrow. On the other hand, Prabhas is portraying the character of Lord Ram. Honestly, Prabhas’ role looks tailor-made for someone like him. Grabbing all the attention, the Bahubali actor in Lord Ram’s character looks a sight to behold.

Last year, on the occasion of Sunny’s birthday, Prabhas took to his official Instagram account to drop an adorable picture of his co-star and wished him by penning down a heartfelt note in the caption. While posting the picture, Prabhas wrote, “Happy Birthday bro Sunny Singh. Had lots of fun with you on the sets. Have a beautiful day.”

Earlier, while sharing his experience of being part of such a different genre of film, Sunny in his conversation with IANS said, “To play the character of Laxman on the big screen is going to be a very different experience for me as in the past I haven’t done a role in the mythological/period film genre.”



