Happy Birthday Sunny Deol: From Gadar to Ghayal, movies of the action Superstar that are iconic
From shouting to extracting pumps, from expressing anger through his intense eyes to fighting the baddies, Sunny Deol has done it all for the big screen and has also claimed several felicitations to his name.
From his “Dhaai kilo ka haath” to “Tarikh pe tarikh”, Sunny Deol’s dialogues from yesteryear are still a cult favourite and trend over the internet. The actor’s husky voice and dreamy eyes are enough to make fans go weak at their knees. Debuting in 1983 at the age of 26 with Betaab, the actor is loved by audiences even today. While Sunny Deol started out doing romantic films in the industry, later he established himself as a bona fide action hero. With towering screen presence and barrel-chested physique, one could only imagine the pain of the wound that might be meted out by his muscular hands. From shouting to extracting pumps, from expressing anger through his intense eyes to fighting the baddies, Sunny Deol has done it all for the big screen and has also claimed several felicitations to his name. On the occasion of the actor’s 65th birthday let’s take a look at some of his movies that you shouldn’t miss out on:
Ghayal
Shaking the box office like never before, Rajkumar Santoshi’s directorial debut established Sunny Deol as one of the leading men in Bollywood. Ghayal not only bagged a National Film Award but also clinched seven Filmfare awards including the Best Actor Award for Sunny Deol. Despite clashing with Aamir Khan and Madhuri Dixit’s Dil, which was another blockbuster of that year, Ghayal was among the highest-grossing movies of 1990.
Damini
In 1993, the actor once again collaborated with Rajkumar Santoshi and gave the industry this cult favourite movie. Arguably, essaying his career’s best role, a lawyer named Govind, Sunny Deol bagged the National Film Award for his performance in Damini.
Darr
While this Yash Chopra’s directorial essentially belongs to Shah Rukh Khan, it was Sunny Deol’s character as a naval officer that brought the steady charm to the film. This was the highest-grosser of the year and bagged nominations for several categories in the Filmfare Awards.
Border
Based on the 1971 India-Pakistan battle at Longewala, this JP Dutta directorial was a multi-starrer affair, casting some of the finest actors of 1997. Sunny Deol essayed the character of the Army chief deftly heading the battalion in crisis, and was simply phenomenal.
Gadar: Ek Prem Katha
A love story set around India’s Partition, Anil Sharma’s 2001 directorial is simply a complete package of romance, action, drama, dance, and lots and lots of Sunny Deol. This period actioner is honestly a milestone in the actor’s career and you will surely cry and laugh with Tara Singh.
