Sujoy Ghosh has directed films like Kahaani, Jhankaar Beats and Badla. The ace director is known for setting the trend of multiplex movies and as well as short films by mainstream directors.

Ace film director Sujoy Ghosh turns 56 today, 21 May. A man of many talents, Ghosh has established himself as a director-producer, actor and writer in the Hindi film industry.

Ghosh is known for setting the trend of multiplex movies with his directorial debut Jhankaar Beats in 2003. He is also often credited with introducing the trend of digital short films made by mainstream directors.

Some of his notable works include Jhankaar Beats, Kahaani, Kahaani 2, Badla and Ahalya to name a few.

As the director celebrates his 56th birthday today, here is a look at some of his films-

1. Jhankaar Beats - This romantic comedy is about love, friendship, and music. The film stars Rahul Bose and Sanjay Suri as two copywriter brothers who lose a pop music contest, named Jhankaar Beats, two years in a row. The duo then takes the help of an apprentice to compete in the music contest.

2. Home Delivery: Aapko...Ghar Tak- Home Delivery: Aapko Ghar Tak was Sujoy Ghosh's second directorial project and starred Vivek Oberoi, Ayesha Takia, Mahima Chaudhry and Boman Irani. This romcom was released in 2005 and revolves around the life of an established yet cynical writer, Sunny Malhotra, played by Oberoi.

3. Aladin- Aladin hit the big screen in 2009 and featured Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Riteish Deshmukh, and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead. The film marked the first collaboration between Ghosh and Amitabh Bachchan.

4. Kahaani- Sujoy Ghosh's Kahaani starring Vidya Balan in the titular role was an instant hit when it released in 2012. The film follows the journey of a pregnant woman searching for her husband in Kolkata. The movie bagged multiple awards for its nail-biting plot.

5. Badla- Released in 2019, Badla features Taapsee Pannu, Amitabh Bachchan, and Amrita Singh. The film keeps audiences on the edge of their seats trying to figure out alongside Naina (played by Pannu) and her lawyer (played by Bachchan), what went wrong and how she ended up in a locked room with the corpse of her lover.

​Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.​