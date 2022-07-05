The actor has been training himself in the field of martial arts and acting. The actor made his debut in the film industry with the 2015 film Hero in which he was paired alongside Athiya Shetty. The actor then appeared in Satellite Shankar in 2019.

Actor Sooraj Pancholi turns 32 today, 5 July. Born in Lucknow, the actor is the son of actors Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab. Pancholi assisted celebrated directors Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Kabir Khan for Guzaarish and Ek Tha Tiger respectively.

The actor has been training himself in the field of martial arts and acting. The actor made his debut in the film industry with the 2015 film Hero in which he was paired alongside Athiya Shetty. The actor then appeared in Satellite Shankar in 2019.

On the occasion of Sooraj Pancholi's birthday, here is a look at some of his movies:

Hero - Sooraj Pancholi's debut film Hero was directed by Nikkhil Advani. The actor retained his name in the film. The plot revolves around the life of Sooraj, son of gangster Suryakant Pasha, who kidnaps the daughter of the Chief of Police (played by Athiya Shetty). The two fall in love after spending time together but are being chased by Pasha's men and cops.

Satellite Shankar - Released in 2019, the film was directed by Irfan Kamal. Satellite Shankar was Pancholi's second film, which also featured Megha Akash. Satellite Shankar is the extraordinary journey of a soldier that brought a nation together.

Time to Dance - Released in 2021, the film Time to Dance featured Sooraj Pancholi essaying the role of Rishabh. The actor was paired alongside Isabella Kaif, actress Katrina Kaif's sister. The plot revolves around the injured ballroom dancer, who gets her hopes up after she meets a perfect dance partner.

Here are some of the interesting facts about Sooraj Pancholi:

- According to a PTI report, actor Sooraj Pancholi is a fan of Ranveer Singh. Sooraj Pancholi has claimed that the Ram Leela star is admired for the way he carries himself.

- Sooraj Pancholi stays alone with his four dogs. The actor has been staying away from his parents since he was 16-year-old.

- Pancholi is very close to actor Salman Khan, who helped Sooraj Pancholi in getting his first big break. Salman Khan was the reason behind Sooraj Pancholi's Bollywood debut and the actor even took up acting on the advice of Salman Khan.

