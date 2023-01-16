Happy Birthday Sidharth Malhotra: The most beautiful moments of the actor with Kiara Advani

From being Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year to being on screen Shershaah of Kargil, in his career spanning a decade in the Indian film industry, Sidharth Malhotra has truly showcased his prominence in the showbiz. Keeping versatility up on his plate, the actor has made sure to give a whirl to every genre. While Sidharth is all set to entertain his fans with his two upcoming action thriller films Yodha and Mission Majnu, we still find it hard to get over his role in Shershaah,courtesy to his magical chemistry with his co-star Kiara Advani. However, after innumerable spotting at the airport together, and thanks to KJo’s celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan, it is believed that this impeccable chemistry between Sidharth and Kiara is not limited to on-screen. Although, the rumoured couple have remained tight-lipped on the same, nowadays speculations around Sid and Kiara tying the knot in February have set the internet ablaze.

Therefore, on the occasion of Sidharth’s 38th birthday, let’s take a look at some of his glimpses with his lady love Kiara:

It won’t be wrong to say that the two honestly complete the frame together.

Every time they step out together, they truly make it impossible for all to keep their eyes off of them.

While we are still awaiting for them to make their rumoured relationship public, their stunning clicks like this have truly kept our hearts going.

It is quite evident that Sidharth can’t keep his eyes off of his on-screen Dimple. Well, honestly Sid we can’t keep our eyes off both of you.

There is no denying the fact that Kiara and Sidharth’s performance in Shershaah has truly made us desperate to once again experience their on-screen collaboration. We can’t wait to watch them create their magic and share the screen space once again.

Apart from Jubin Nautiyal’s mesmerising voice, it was Sidharth and Kiara’s impeccable chemistry that their romantic number Raataan Lambiyan turned out to be a massive hit.

It won’t be wrong to say that this couple truly defines romance in the industry, and every time makes us take a deep breath by sharing the screen.

While we are still waiting for their next movie together, their airport arrivals and departures together have truly kept us all busy.

Even this year as well, the lovebirds continued their vacation trajectory. After ringing the New Year at an exotic location, the couple on 3 January were seen exiting the Mumbai Airport together.

This was after the two were seen entering the Mumbai airport one after the other on 29 December. Despite trying their level best to keep it all discreet, our eagle-eyed paparazzi were successful in capturing them on their cameras.

