Happy Birthday Sidharth Malhotra: From Kapoor & Sons to Shershaah, films of the birthday boy you must see

Getting his start in 2012 with none other than Karan Johar at the helm, Sidharth Malhotra is one such outsider, who figures on the top shelf when it comes to fan favourites among leading men in the Hindi film industry. Despite having strides at a slow and steady pace in the industry, Sidharth hasn’t restricted himself to earning acclamation and adoring of the fans. Starting modelling at the age of 18 years, Shershaah’s Sidharth stands tall as proof that the actor is much more than a pretty face. It won’t be wrong to say that his charming voice, deep voice, and skills loaded with versatility helped him in winning millions of hearts in just a decade-old career. Sidharth doesn’t have a limit, as after entertaining you with the varied genre, the actor will soon be making his OTT debut with Rohit Shetty’s series Indian Police Force. Therefore, on the occasion of Sidharth’s 38th birthday, let’s take a look at some of his movies that you shouldn’t miss:

Student Of The Year

Needless to say, Sidharth’s debut film holds a special place in his career. But apart from being his debut film, Karan Johar’s Student Of the Year made his prominence in the Indian film industry. Despite being featured alongside star kids like Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, Sidharth didn’t leave a chance to impress the audience.

Ek Villain

It won’t be wrong to say that Mohit Suri’s 2014 directorial made the industry witness the emergence of yet another versatile actor. One of the highest grossers of Sidharth’s career, Ek Villain showed him essaying a hitman and truly has everything that is required by a masala movie. Apart from Sidharth, Ek Villain also features Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in prominent roles. Ek Villain was not only stunningly successful at the box office, but also received much critical acclaim for Sidharth’s performance.

Brothers

Sharing the screen space with Akshay Kumar, Sidharth after giving a whirl to a thriller film, ventured into an actioner to essay the story of estranged half-brothers. Karan Mahotra’s Brothers is truly different from all the roles that Sidharth has essayed so far. And honestly, the power-packed action scenes in the movie will truly hook you to your seats. Released in 2015, Brothers also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Jackie Shroff, and Shefali Shah in prominent roles.

Kapoor & Sons

Yet another blockbuster movie, which witnessed Sidharth at his best. A comedy film that narrated the story of two brothers and their dysfunctional family, which is brought together by their ailing grandfather. Shakun Batra’s directorial boasts an ensemble cast, which apart from Sidharth includes, Alia Bhatt, Fawad Khan, Ratna Pathak Shah, Rishi Kapoor, and Rajat Kapoor among others. One of the most successful films at the box office, Kapoor And Sons were also critically acclaimed.

Shershaah

There is no denying the fact that Vishnuvardhan’s Shershaah stands tall as one of the best performances by Sidharth in his entire career. Essaying the role of Captain Vikram Batra, Sidharth made each and every eye teary with his impeccable work in the movie. Apart from Sidharth, Shershaah also featured his rumoured ladylove Kiara Advani. Well, you can get an idea of the greatness of the film with the fact that Shershaah bagged 40 nominations to his name, of which it successfully clinched 37 awards.

