The Rang De Basanti actor Siddharth Suryanarayan celebrates his 43rd birthday today. Have a look at some of the actor's best work.

Siddharth Suryanarayan has worn different hats in his career. Apart from being a brilliant actor, he is also a screenwriter and a singer. Although he has not made his singing debut in Bollywood yet, he has sung 'Appudo Ippudo' and 'Oy'. Both these songs went on to become No. 1 singles and were greatly loved by the audience.

Siddharth Suryanarayan made his debut in Tamil film Boys, which was released in 2003. The actor made his debut in the Hindi film industry with Rang De Basanti in 2005.

As the actor turns 43, here is a look at some of his top movies according to IMDB's rating:

Jigarthanda - Jigarthanda is a 2014 Tamil film featuring Siddharth Suryanarayan, Bobby Simha, and Lakshmi Menon in the lead roles. The film performed exceedingly well at the box office and this action/comedy film received an 8.3 rating and earned Rs 7 crore at the box office.

Bommarillu - Bommarillu is a 2006 Telugu film. This romantic comedy film features Genelia D'Souza and Siddharth Suryanarayan in the lead roles. The film minted 50 crores at the box office and was a huge success with an IMDB rating of 8.2.

Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana - Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana is a 2005 Telugu film starring Siddharth Suryanarayan, Srihari, and Trisha. The film was directed by Prabhu Deva and earned 18 crores at the box office worldwide.

Rang De Basanti - Rang De Basanti is a 2005 Hindi film, featuring Siddharth Suryanarayan alongside Aamir Khan, Kunal Kapoor, Sharman Joshi, and Soha Ali Khan as the main lead. The film was critically acclaimed and was Suryanarayan's debut film in Bollywood. The actor received widespread recognition for his performance. The film was estimated at Rs 970 million.

Enakkul Oruvan - Enakkul Oruvan is a 2015 Tamil film, featuring Siddharth Suryanarayan, and Deepa Sannidhi in the lead role. Enakkul Oruvan received great reviews and was hugely appreciated by the audience.

