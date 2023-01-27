Happy Birthday Shehnaaz Gill: From Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan to 100%, a look at her upcoming Bollywood releases

From kick-starting her career through modelling to winning millions of hearts through her Bigg Boss stints, Shehnaaz Kaur Gill today stands tall for gracefully leaving her mark on the Indian film industry. From debuting her acting career with the Punjabi film Sat Shri Akaal England to becoming Salman Khan’s co-star, Shehnaaz is announcing out loud that she is here to stay. Considered ‘Punjab ki Katrina’, Shehnaaz grabbed all the attention with her bubbly nature and cute looks, when she entered Salman’s reality show Bigg Boss 13, and wooed the viewers with her adorable chemistry with late actor Siddharth Shukla. Their bond was loved to such an extent that Sidnaaz flooded the internet and turned out to be the theme of the season. Therefore on the occasion of Shehnaaz’s 29th birthday let’s take a look at some of the most awaited upcoming releases of the actress:

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Everyone’s favourite, Shehnaaz is all set to make her long overdue Bollywood debut alongside superstar Salman Khan in his desperately awaited action drama Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Helmed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan boasts an ensemble cast, apart from Shehnaaz and Salman—including Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Raghav Juyal, and Siddharth Nigam, among others. While further details about the film have been kept under wraps,, fans seem to be up for a treat as the makers have finally unveiled the teaser of Salman starrer with Pathaan’s release. The movie is expected to release in April this year.

100%

Shehnaaz seems to be leaving no stone unturned when it comes to giving a whirl to genres. After gripping the masses with the action drama Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the Punjabi actress is geared up to tickle your funny bone by collaborating with filmmaker Sajid Khan in his upcoming directorial 100%. Backed by Bhushan Kumar, 100% will make Shehnaaz share screen space with Riteish Deshmukh, John Abraham, and Nora Fatehi. In addition, Sajid’s upcoming comedy movie is the reason behind the filmmaker opting for the voluntary exit from Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss season 16.

Thank You For Coming

Very soon Shehnaaz will be seen sharing the screen space with evergreen stars Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in Karan Boolani’s Thank You For Coming. Anil Kapoor’s son-in-law Karan will mark his directorial debut with the movie. Backed by Karan’s wife Rhea Kapoor, Thank You For Coming will reportedly have a cameo by former Bigg Boss contestant Karan Kundrra.

Kick 2

With the second installment of his Kick franchise, Salman will soon be returning as Devil. Furthermore, the superstar will be once again seen sharing the screen space with the Sheznaaz. Apart from Salman and Shehnaaz, Jai Basantu Singh’s directorial will also feature Jacqueline Fernandez, Akshaye Khanna, Randeep Hooda, Jasmin Bhasin, and Asim Riaz among others.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram