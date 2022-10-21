Born as Shamsher Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor was popularly known as Elvis Presley of India. Belonging to the famous Kapoor Khandaan of Bollywood, the late legendary actor Shammi Kapoor made his Bollywood debut in 1953 with the film Jeewan Jyoti, and then the rest of his history, as the legendary star went on to rule the hearts of his legions of fans, with his unique style of acting, charismatic dancing prowess, and charming looks. While the actor left the world for his heavenly abode in 2011, Shammi Kapoor’s impeccable work in the Indian film industry has kept him immortalised even for generations of actors to come.

Although the late actor has contributed to Indian cinema through a varied variety of films, several blockbuster tracks featuring Shammi Kapoor shaking a leg and romancing with his leading ladies remain unforgettable even today. Therefore, on the occasion of his 91st birth anniversary today, 21 October, let’s groove to some of his iconic dance numbers.

Yahoo

In 1961, Shammi Kapoor earned the title of The Yahoo Man, after his quirky move in this cult favourite song. It won’t be wrong to say that even today, we all recite the lyrics of this much-loved track belonging to the film Junglee. The song featured Shammi Kapoor opposite beautiful Saira Banu.

Aaja Aaja Mai Hun Pyaar Tera

This song is legendary in all its literal sense. Composed by RD Burman, and sung by Mohammad Rafi and Asha Bhosle, Aaja aaja mai hun pyaar tera features Shammi Kapoor and Asha Parekh dancing for the joy of it. Belonging to the movie Teesri Manzil, the song shows the late actor in his usual carefree self.

Haseena Zulfonwale Jane Jahan

The iconic romantic musical film Teesri Manzil gave this another hit track, pairing Shammi Kapoor and Asha Parekh. RD Burman’s composition stood out to be one of the superhit tracks of its time, so much so that it was remade in 2000.

Aajkal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche

This iconic track needs no new introduction. Despite belonging to a 1968 film Brahmachari, Aajkal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche is one such song, whose lyrics stay on the tips of even the young generation. Sung in the melodious voice of legendary singer Mohammad Rafi, this popular party song features the late actor dancing around Mumtaz.

Badan Pe Sitare Lapete Huye

We don’t need to say anything anymore, as the name of this 1969 song is self-suffice in itself. Once again Mahammad Rafi’s voice turned out to be the cherry on the cake as Shammi Kapoor and Vyjayanthimala captivated the viewers with their moves. Penned by Hasrat Jaipuri, the song belongs to the musical romantic film Prince.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.