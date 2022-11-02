The megastar of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan has turned 57 today and like every year, his loyal fans have showcased their love for gathering in huge numbers outside his Mannat residence and celebrated his birthday by bursting crackers, carrying big banners and dancing with enthusiasm.

SRK, who always showers love and respect to his fans, came out to meet them in the wee hours and expressed his gratitude by folding hands and waving at them. The video of this beautiful glimpse has gone viral, which once again shows how SRK rules the heart of the audience with humbleness and charismatic charm. In the video, we can also Shah Rukh’s younger son AbRam, who is standing just next to his father.

Meanwhile, the fans are excitedly waiting for the teaser of his upcoming biggie Pathaan, which will be launched today as the birthday treat from Shah Rukh Khan to his fans.



The mega-budget actioner, which is bankrolled by YRF, also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in prominent roles. Directed by Siddharth Anand of Bang Bang, War and Bachna Ae Haseeno fame, the music of the film is composed by duo Vishal and Sheykhar. As per the reports, the film will also have the cameo of Hrithik Roshan as Kabir from War and Salman Khan as Tiger from Tiger franchise.

Pathaan is set to hit the screens on 25th January during the Republic Day weekend and is expected to take an earth-shattering opening at the global box office. Apart from Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan also has Atlee’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki under his belt.

