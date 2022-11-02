Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: Most iconic dialogues of Badshah of Bollywood
While Shah Rukh Khan's movies stand tall for being timeless, his dialogues will also be remembered in history.
A prolific actor, euphoric dancer, dedicated producer, loving husband, doting father, King of romance, Badshah of Bollywood and what not. Words will fall short but describing Shah Rukh Khan’s three-decade long career would still remain incomplete. Ruling the world with his charismatic personality, timeless movies, indelible performances and stupendous box office numbers, SRK is not just an actor but an emotion for the cinephile. It won’t be wrong to say that we smiled when he was laughing onscreen, we turned teary-eyed when he cried in a film, we shook a leg when he was grooving to a dance number and we felt every word he delivered on the silver screen. While his movies stand tall for being timeless, his dialogues will also be remembered in history. On the occasion of SRK’s 57th birthday, let’s take a glance at some of his best dialogues:
Bade bade deshon main aisi choti choti baatein hoti rehti hai…
We can’t help but put this dialogue from the evergreen Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge at the top of the list.
Don ka intezaar toh gyarah mulkon ki police kar rahi hai lekin, Don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahi … na mumkin hai…
This dialogue needs neither an introduction nor a reminder. While we love SRK as a romantic hero, we fall all over again for him when he is playing the villain, just like in Don.
Kehte hain agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho … toh poori kaynaat usse tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai…
Maybe in fun if not seriously, we can’t deny that at least once we all have used this dialogue from Om Shanti Om in our real life.
Hum ek baar jeete hai, ek baar marte hai, shaadi bhi ek baar hoti hai. Aur… pyaar ek baar hi hota hai…
It won’t be wrong to say that Rahul in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai has perfectly described that how we live only once. We would also like to take the opportunity to give a shout-out to yet another iconic Shah Rukh Khan dialogue from the same movie “Kuch kuch hota hai, Anjali, tum nahi samjhogi.”
My name is Khan, and I’m not a terrorist
SRK’s intense dialogue from Karan Johar’s directorial My Name Is Khan turned out to be a cult favourite.
Ek tarfa pyaar ki taqat hi kuch aur hoti hai… Auron ke rishton ki tarah yeh do logon mein nahi batt ti… Sirf mera haq hai ispe
While SRK had a guest appearance in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, it took only one dialogue for King Khan to etch his mark in the audience’s hearts.
Haso jiyo muskurao…Kya pata kal ho naa ho
You would hardly find a person who didn’t turn teary-eyed when Shah Rukh Khan said this line to Preity Zinta in Kal Ho Naa Ho.
Rahul….naam toh suna hoga
This has to be Shah Rukh’s most used dialogue in movies. And why not? Admittedly Rahul is the most-used screen name for King of romance.
Kabhi kabhi jeetne ke liye kuch haarna padta hai. Aur haar ke jeetne waale ko Baazigar kehte hai.
Shah Rukh Khan as a villain dialed the charm up to 11 with dialogues like this in Baazigar.
Sattar (70) minute, sattar minute hai tumhare paas.
Whenever we think of Chak De India!, the very first thing that comes to our mind is SRK’s iconic Sattar minute monologue.
