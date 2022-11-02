We smiled when he won his Simran from her father, we shook a leg when he did the Lungi Dance, we cried like a baby when he was battling his heart condition, and let Naina go; if you agree to any of these then you would surely agree that Shah Rukh Khan is not just a name but an emotion. The King of Romance has been ruling over millions of hearts across the globe. From DD National’s Fauji to being the Badshah of Bollywood, SRK has never failed to give goosebumps or spread his magic on screen. While the actor has been the epitome of versatility, it has been four long years since we saw SRK wowing audiences on the silver screen with his performances. However, it won’t be wrong to say that it’s a silence before a storm, as after making back-to-back three cameos this year, Shah Rukh Khan has diverted all the attention towards his king-sized comeback and clearly announced “Mere Dost Picture Abhi Baki Hai”.

Therefore on the occasion of his 57th birthday, let’s take a glance at his latest and upcoming projects:

Pathaan

Need we say more? Siddharth Anand’s directorial is the reason we have been tormented with desperation for the past two years, or shall we say SRK has been tormenting us with his thirst trap pictures of his Pathaan looks. Apart from bringing back Shah Rukh with his Om Shanti Om costar Deepika Padukone, Khan will be sharing the screen space with John Abraham for the first time.

Jawan

Even before its release, Atlee’s directorial has already garnered a lot of attention. While we were trying to take in the fact that the makers have managed to rope in South superstars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi with SRK, the actor left the audience stunned by unveiling his first look from the movie. Shah Rukh Khan’s fans are in for a treat next year. This is because while Pathaan will hit the theatres on 25 January, Jawan will be released on 2 June next year.

Dunki

After several speculations, many media reports, and a few rumours, SRK announced his collaboration with ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, with an intriguing teaser. All set to conclude the next year with a bang, SRK will be sharing the screen space with Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, in Dunki, which is expected to hit the theatres next year in December.

Tiger 3

Apart from SRK’s much-anticipated films, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3 is also one of the most awaited movies lined up next year. Wondering why we are talking about Salman’s film? Well, this is because SRK has already made it official that he will be doing a cameo in Maneesh Sharma’s directorial, which is scheduled to release next year in April.

