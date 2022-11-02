Ruling Bollywood and millions of hearts with his mesmerising eyes, charming smile, intriguing wit, and phenomenal acting, Shah Rukh Khan has never failed to surprise the audience in his three-decade-long career. While the man doesn’t need an introduction, SRK has been given many names, which stand as tall as his identity. From DD National’s Fauji to the Badshah of Bollywood, SRK has always taken his fans aback with each of his roles that he has essayed. Be it playing a hero, a villain, a comedian, or even a cameo appearance, perfection stands synonymous with Shah Rukh Khan. While he has won accolades as a romantic hero, Khan never failed to give goosebumps whenever he appeared as a villain on the big screen. The man with all the magic is celebrating his 57th birthday today and on this special occasion, we took the opportunity to take a walk through some of his unforgettable roles and films.

P.S.: Please don’t be upset if you do not find your favourite in the below-mentioned list. Just a reminder, we haven’t forgotten Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Darr, Dil Se, Asoka, Kal Ho Naa Ho, and Swades among others.

Devdas

Following in the footsteps of his idol Dilip Kumar, Shah Rukh played an angsty lover in this tear-jerker. Rocking the box office, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas was based on the 1917 novel of the same title by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay. Featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, and Jackie Shroff, Devdas was truly a magnum opus of its time.

Veer-Zaara

Yash Chopra’s Veer-Zaara stands high on any list which proudly proclaims SRK as the King of Romance. Marking the ace filmmaker’s comeback after a seven-year-long break, this cross–border love story turned out to be the highest-grossing Indian film of the year. Pairing Shah Rukh opposite Preity Zinta, Veer-Zaara is considered a movie that perfectly did justice to SRK’s acting skills.

Don

While many ardent Amitabh Bachchan fans believed that SRK could never pull off the character of Don, the actor simply slayed all with his attitude throughout the movie. From his never-seen-before look to his intriguing personality, from his sizzling attitude to his killer aura, Shah Rukh defined perfection in every frame.

Chak De! India

Venturing into the sports drama genre, in 2007, SRK shook the audience with his role in this flick. Honestly, Chak De India! Is a fine example of the powerful acting prowess of Shah Rukh Khan. Also we can’t think of anyone else who can slip into the skin of a strict and arrogant coach so perfectly. Grossing six times its budget, the movie also won one National Award and five Filmfare awards.

My Name Is Khan

While pairing the superhit 90s jodi of Kajol with Shah Rukh was sufficient to make this a hit, with this film Karan Johar proved yet again why he is counted among the best filmmakers in Bollywood. Shattering the box office, My Name Is Khan is hands down a film that gives a slight glance at the level of versatility King Khan possesses. Essaying the role of a Muslim man suffering from Asperger syndrome, Shah Rukh earned himself several accolades.

