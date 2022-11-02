There are superstars then there is Shah Rukh Khan, who trespasses every boundary and ends up being an emotion for his fans. Unaffected by his box office successes and failures, SRK is a man of many talents. Hailed as a King of romance, SRK’s onscreen character has not only been unique to him but also one that is giving, empowering, and magical. Just like his evergreen movies, the Badshah of Bollywood has given the industry many songs that define love in its purest forms. However, there have also been songs that end up being the party anthem.

From 2002’s Ishq Kameena to 2016’s Jabra Fan, SRK has given the industry several songs that will force your legs to groove on. Therefore on the occasion of his 57th birthday, let’s shake a leg to Shah Rukh’s various dance numbers:

Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen

Need we say more? Of course, Raj and Simran have to be on this list, despite for some other reason. There isn’t denying that no other song can replace the rage of Yeh Kali Kali Ankhen from the 1993 film Baazigar. Even 29 years later, SRK’s steps and energy in the video are unmatchable.

Chaiyya Chaiyya

From lyrics to steps, from view to the vibe of the song, a man singing about his mystery lady love has never looked or sounded better than the time Shah Rukh grooves to this song on the top of the train. While we all know the hook step of Chaiyya Chaiyya by heart, the deadly trio of AR Rahman, Gulzar, and Sukhwinder Singh turned it to be a classic.

Gori Gori

From sliding on the floor for Miss Chandni to awe-worthy chemistry with Sushmita Sen, SRK without a doubt has our hearts for this song. In 2004, Farah Khan collaborated with ace singers like KK, Shreya Ghoshal, Anu Malik, and Sunidhi Chauhan, who gave Bollywood a quintessential dance number like Gori Gori.

Chammak Challo

One can’t name any dance floor, which will go off without claiming this cult favourite. The collaboration of SRK with Kareena Kapoor Khan in 2011 gave Bollywood its unforgettable party anthem. While we still can’t ace its multilingual lyrics, Chammak Challo’s hook step has etched its place in every Bollywood lover’s heart.

Lungi Dance

Tributing Thalaiva Rajinikanth, Deepika Padukone, and SRK truly slayed the fun and euphoric vibe of this Indian Pop. And of course, how can we forget rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh, who added spice to the track with his lyrics?

