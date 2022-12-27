Happy Birthday Salman Khan: Best dialogues of superstar

Proving that age is just a number like no one else, Salman Khan is one name in the Indian film industry that doesn’t need any introduction. There are superstars, then there is Salman Khan, who is an actor for, by, and of the masses. With a career spanning around 35 years and over 100 odd films to his credit, Salman has earned godly status among his fans, and rightly so. The actor has conquered all that made him achieve these heights and crown him the title of one of the biggest superstars in the Indian film industry. From his romantic couplet to killer one-liners, Salman has left his impact on the heart and minds of movie lovers, every time he has appeared on the big screen. With his muscular physic, starry presence, and irresistible persona, Salman truly justifies the crazy fandom across the globe. Therefore on the occasion of his 57th birthday, let’s take a look at some of his best dialogues:

“Dosti Ka Ek Oosul Hai Madam – No Sorry, No Thank You”

It was back in 1989 that Salman announced the golden rule of friendship through Sooraj Barjatya’s blockbuster Maine Pyar Kiya. Sharing the screen space with Bhagyashree, Salman’s much-loved dialogue has stuck around decades later. And we need to accept that at least once we have uttered this dialogue have said this dialogue, to someone known to us.

“Agar tum mujhe yun hi dekhti rahi, toh tumhe mujhse pyaar ho jayega.”

Devdas, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat stand tall as an example that no one does romance like Sanjay Leela Bhansali. And just before the aforementioned masterpieces, the maestro filmmaker spellbound the movie buffs with his 1999 release Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Exhibiting the mind-boggling chemistry of Salman with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam has many famous dialogues, but nothing beats Salman saying the romantic line to Aishwarya, while the two stare at each other.

“Hum yaha ke Robinhood Pandey hai, Robinhood Pandey. Swagat nahi karoge aap hamara?”

It is truly impossible to wrap any list of Salman, without mentioning his work in Dabangg. In 2012, Salman came back with the sequel of his much-loved cop avatar from 2010 Dabangg 2. While every dialogue impressed the audience, his simple Swagat nahi karoge hamara, hit differently. Even 10 years after the release of the film, the sassiness of the dialogue is still maintained and one can’t imagine lengths of craze around the same. You must have surely heard Tajik singer Abdu Rozik time and again saying the same during his stint on Bigg Boss 14.

“Zindagi mein teen cheez kabhi underestimate nahi karna, I, me and myself.”

Soon after Salman’s Ready hit the theatre social media was flooded with users saying “Zindagi mein teen cheez kabhi underestimate nahi karna, I, me and myself.” Even today, innumerable memes based on this dialogue are making rounds on the internet.

“Koi tumhe tab tak nahi hara sakta jab tak tum khud se na haar jao.”

Apart from leaving impressions with his hard-hitting dialogues, Salman left no stone unturned in inspiring his fans with his contribution in movies. Ali Abbas Zafar’s Sultan is truly a complete package in case you are looking for motivation.

