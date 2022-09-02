Despite beginning her career in 1991, the actress got her big break in 1995 when she shared screen space with Antonio Banderas in Desperado. The rest is history.

Global star Salma Hayek has been wooing audiences with a myriad of roles for over three decades. This Latino beauty has been making men go weak in their knees right from her 1991 on screen debut in the Mexican TV series Teresa. And since then, from appearing on-screen to walking down the red carpet, the actor-producer has been adding the sex in sex appeal. Despite beginning her career in 1991, the actress got her big break in 1995 when she shared screen space with Antonio Banderas in Desperado. The rest is history. In all her literal sense, Salma is here to tell the world that she is 56 years younger. As the actress has turned a year wiser today, let’s take a look at her best films:

Frida

Julie Taymor’s romantic drama is considered one of the best performances by Salma in her career. This 2002 movie is a biography of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, whose character was brought to life by Salma phenomenally. Hands down, this is Salma’s greatest performance to date.

Desperado

Giving Salma her due recognition and making its lead actors overnight sensations, Desparado pairs the actress with Antonio and exhibits her at her gorgeous best. The Robert Rodriguez directorial gave Salma several prestigious awards for her acting prowess. Desperado is also considered one of the finest films of all time.

From Dusk Till Dawn

There is no denying the fact that only Salma could ace the role of a stripper with such extreme grace. And honestly, Salma’s portrayal of a stripper changed people’s perception of them.

Once Upon A Time in Mexico

Widely regarded as one of the finest gangster dramas ever produced, this Robert Rodriguez directorial proved once again that apart from the sex appeal, Salma and action go hand in hand. It was the third and last movie in Robert’s Mexican Trilogy and a sequel to Salma’s much-loved flick Desperado.

After The Sunset

Playing the master thief in Brett-Ratner’s directorial, Salma, along with stealing the diamonds also robs your heart. The crime comedy makes Salma share the screen space with Pierce Brosnan and Woody Harrelson among others.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.