As Saira Banu turns 78, here is a list of her films with her actor-husband Dilip Kumar.

Veteran actress Saira Banu turns 78 today. She is regarded as one of the most popular leading ladies in Hindi cinema history. Her portrayal of Bindu in the 1968 film Padosan brought her recognition. Saira Banu was made to complete her education first before she embarked upon her journey in Hindi cinema. Her mother Naseem Banu – referred to as the first Pari Chehra (angel-face) of the film industry – sent Saira Banu to London for her education.

Saira Banu made her acting debut in 1961 with the film Junglee opposite Shammi Kapoor. Her performance was widely recognised and she went on to star in numerous films. She married Dilip Kumar in 1966 at the age of 22 and quit her acting career in 1976. In a career spanning slightly over 15 years, she gained a lot of fame and appreciation for her performances.

As Saira Banu turns 78, here is a list of her films with her actor-husband Dilip Kumar:

Gopi

Released in 1970, Gopi was directed by A. Bhimsingh and featured Dilip Kumar playing the role of Gopiram, aka Gopi, the lead protagonist, who is thrown out of home by his elder step-brother after he is blamed for a theft.

Sagina Mahato

Released in 1971, the film was directed by Tapan Sinha and starred Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu. The film revolves around Sagina Mahato, a factory labourer who stands up to his British bosses and their tyrannical acts.

Jwaar Bhata

The 1973 film was produced by Hargobind and N. Bhansali. Featuring Dilip Kumar, Dharmendra, and Banu in the lead roles, it was a remake of the Telugu film Dagudu Moothalu. Laxmikant Pyarelal composed the film's music.

Sagina



Sagina, which was released in 1974, featured Saira Banu, in the role of Lalita, whereas Kumar played the role of Sagina Mahato. Directed by Tapan Sinha, the film revolves around Sagina, a factory labourer, who fought against the tyranny of British bosses in North-east India's tea gardens. It is the Hindi remake of the aforementioned Sagina Mahato.

Bairaag

Bairaag starring Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu in the lead roles, was a 1976 film directed by Asit Sen. Dilip Kumar plays a triple role in the film alongside actors like Leena Chandavarkar, Ruma Guha Thakurta, Prem Chopra, Helen, Sujit Kumar, Madan Puri, Paintal, and Kader Khan.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.