Robert De Niro attained cult status for his captivating performance in Martin Scorsese's classic thriller the Taxi Driver. On the occasion of the Oscar-winning actor’s 79th birthday, we take a look at some of his award-winning films:

With a career spanning almost five decades, Robert De Niro is one of the finest actors in Hollywood. Popular for essaying complex characters, The Taxi Driver star has received several prestigious awards and nominations for his work. De Niro got his acting break after collaborating with fellow New York native and filmmaker Martin Scorsese for Mean Streets, a movie released in 1973. He attained cult status for his captivating performance in Martin Scorsese's classic thriller the Taxi Driver. On the occasion of the Oscar-winning actor’s 79th birthday, we take a look at some of his award-winning films:

Taxi Driver - Directed by Martin Scorsese, the plot of this classic thriller revolves around a mentally unstable veteran named Travis Bickle - played by Robert De Niro - who earns his living as a cab driver in New York City. His urge for violent action is triggered by perceived decadence and sleaze.

Mean Streets: Mean Streets was the start of De Niro’s collaboration with Martin Scorsese. In this he is seen as a reckless man who engages in petty crimes and gives money to criminals, this leads to problems for him and others. De Niro also got a few acting awards for his performance.

The Deer Hunter: Robert De Niro was nominated for Best Actor for The Deer Hunter. Co-stars Meryl Streep and Christopher Walken were nominated for Best Supporting Actress and Actor. Walken did go home with the Oscar.

The Godfather: Part 2: The sequel to the iconic original was also directed by Francis Ford Coppola. The movie continues to focus on the story of the Corleones – father and son. The predicaments of Michael Corleone essayed by Al Pacino and Vito Corleone portrayed by De Niro to expand the family crime business are amazingly portrayed. De Niro received an Academy Award for his performance and the film won a total of six Oscars.

Raging Bull: Scorsese and De Niro collaborated again in this biographical film focusing on American boxer Jake LaMotta and got his second Oscar and Golden Globe. LaMotta gets successful in the boxing ring, but his jealousy, anger, and destructive attitude shatter his personal life.

Silver Linings Playbook: The actor got his first Oscar nomination in over two decades for his role in this romantic comedy-drama. De Niro is seen as the father of the lead character (played by Bradley Cooper), a man trying to put his life back together after an incident that led to a brief stop at a mental health establishment.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.