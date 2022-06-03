Apart from establishing herself as a leading actress in the film industry, Rinku Rajguru also made her OTT debut with Hundred, which was released in 2020 and premiered on Hotstar. Rinku Rajguru was paired alongside Bollywood actress Lara Dutta.

Rinku Rajguru, aka, Archana Patil turns 21 today. Rajguru has worked predominantly in the Marathi film industry and rose to fame with her blockbuster film Sairat. Rinku Rajguru has also made her debut in the Kannada film industry with Manasu Mallige, a remake of Sairat. After establishing herself in the Marathi film industry, Rinku Rajguru made her big debut in Bollywood in Amitabh Bachchan starrer Jhund.

On the occasion of Rinku Rajguru's birthday, here are some lesser-known facts about her:

- Rinku Rajguru was only 15 years old when she delivered her blockbuster film Sairat, which has been remade in several languages.

- Her maiden film earned her a series of awards for her exceptional performance as Archie/Archana.

- Rajguru is an avid dance and song lover. The Director of Sairat, Nagraj Manjule asked the actress to perform a dance sequence during her audition. The director also saw Rinku's audition when she was only in class 7th.

Here are some of Rinku Rajguru's latest movies:

1. Makeup - Released in 2020, the film featured Rinku Rajguru in the lead role, essaying the character of Prev.

2. 200: Halla Ho - Rinku Rajguru played the role of Asha Surve in Sarthak Dasgupta and Alok Batra's directorial project. The film was released in 2021.

3. Unpaused - Released in 2020 on Amazon Prime, Rinku Rajguru played the role of Priyanka in the segment 'Rat-a-tat'.

4. Jhund - Rinku Rajguru portrays the role of Monica in this Amitabh Bachchan starrer film, which was released in 2022. The film also marked her entry into Bollywood.

