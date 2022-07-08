Revathi made her acting debut with Mann Vasanai in 1983, a Tamil film directed by Bharathiraja. However, her big break was with Mani Ratnam's 1986 film Mouna Ragam. The actress has also worked in Hindi films like 2 States and Margarita with a Straw.

Indian actress Revathi turns 56 today. Known for working predominantly in the Tamil film industry, Revathi has established herself as one of the leading actresses. With her strong choice of work, she has won several accolades and has many notable works to her credit. Revathi has also worked in Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada cinema and has left a mark on fans across languages.

Revathi made her acting debut with Mann Vasanai in 1983, a Tamil film directed by Bharathiraja. However, her big break was with Mani Ratnam's 1986 film Mouna Ragam. The actress has also worked in Hindi films like 2 States and Margarita with a Straw.

On the occasion of Revathi's birthday, here are some of her noteworthy films:

2 States: Released in 2014, the film featured Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor in the lead roles. The plot unearths the story of a Punjabi boy falling in love with a Tamilian girl and the difficulties they faced due to cultural differences. Revathi essayed the role of Alia Bhatt's mother, Radha Swaminathan.

Major: Major is based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was martyred in action during the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Revathi played the role of Dhanalakshmi Unnikrishnan.

Mouna Ragam: Released in 1986, the film was directed by Mani Ratnam. Revathi essayed the role of Divya, a woman who grieves over the death of her lover. Revathi's portrayal of Divya brought her widespread recognition.

Thevar Magan: Thevar Magan was released in 1992. The film revolved around the urbane son of a village chieftain's struggles between his aspirations and those of his family. Revathi was paired alongside veteran actor Kamal Haasan.

Itlu Amma: Released in 2021, the film revolves around the journey of a distressed mother, Balasaraswathi, who decides to look for her son all by herself. Revathi plays the role of Balasaraswathi, Venu's mother.

