Ruling the 90s with her sizzling dance moves and grasping eyes, Raveena Tandon is very well known as the Mast-Mast girl of Bollywood. From debuting with Salman Khan to romancing with Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Govinda in several blockbuster films, Raveena has hooked audiences to their seats for more than three decades. Whether it’s giving whirl to varied scripts, genres, or platforms, Raveena has been there and done that. While the actress remained away from the big screen for quite some time, Raveena spoke at length about her prowess with her performance in South biggie KGF: Chapter 2. The actress, who is synonymous with 90’s chartbusters, stunned the critics by stepping into the OTT world as a cop in Aranyak. As the actress turns a year wiser and younger today on her birthday, let’s take a look at her latest and upcoming projects to keep you busy.

KGF: Chapter 2

Essaying the powerful role of Prime Minister of India Ramika Sen, Raveena was nothing less than intense, impactful, and versatile in this Prashanth Neel’s directorial. Starring Yash in the titular role, KGF: Chapter 2 collaborates Raveena with her Jung co-star Sanjay Dutt. This trio was loved by the audience to such an extent that KGF: Chapter 2 broke several box office records.

Ghudchadi

Binoy Gandhi’s romantic comedy is all set to pair 90s superhit Jodi once again. Starring Raveena opposite Sanjay Dutt, Ghudchadi is currently under production and also features Aruna Irani and Parth Samthan in prominent roles. The movie is expected to be released next year.

Alert 24X7

After unveiling her spellbinding action thriller avatar in Aranyak, Raveena is all set to woo the audience in her next actioner Alert 24X7. The Soujan Josseph directorial will once again pair the actress opposite Sanjay Dutt. Apart from Sanjay and Raveena, Alert 24X7 also features Anupam Kher, Kabir Bedi, and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles. Penned by Dilip Shukla, Alert 24X7 is expected to release around January 2024.

Legacy

One series old, Raveena is geared up to keep the audience intrigued with her second series named Legacy. In Vijay Gutte’s directorial Raveena will be sharing the screen space with Akshaye Khanna for the first time. While the information around the release is still under wraps, the series is believed to be touching the drama genre.

One Friday Night

Raveena will also be seen in Manish Gupta’s One Friday Night, which also features Milind Soman, Vidhi Chitalia, and Hemant gaur in prominent roles. More details about the project penned by Kamal Chopra, Manish Gupta, and Ramesh Rabindranath are still awaited.

