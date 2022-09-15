While the young generation knows her as the queen of Mahishmati, Sivagami from SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali, the actress is a complete package of fierceness, talent, beauty, and versatility.

Intriguing with her acting prowess for around four decades, Ramya Krishnan has since then proved herself synonymous with versatility. While the young generation knows her as the queen of Mahishmati, Sivagami from SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali, the actress is a complete package of fierceness, talent, beauty, and versatility. From essaying the negative role of Neelambari opposite Rajnikanth in Padaiyappa to a bold character of a porn star Leela in Super Deluxe, Ramya has time and again sent her fans into a frenzy with her eclectic choices. Ageing like a fine wine, Ramya – who was born on 15 September 1970 – is celebrating her 52nd birthday today. After debuting just at the age of 14 years, the actress has continuously carved her niche in the industry.

Ramya Krishnan’s Career

While Ramya began her career in 1983 with the Tamil film Vellai Manasu, it was not until 1985 that the actress got her recognition after working in the comedy-drama Padikkadavan starring superstar Rajinikanth. While the actress has not left any genre untouched, Ramya is still considered one of the greatest villains played in the last few decades for her work in Padaiyappa. While she is a prominent Tamil actress, not many are aware that Ramya has featured in many Hindi films and has even romanced with actors like Govinda, Amitabh Bachchan, and Sanjay Dutt in iconic films like Banarasi Babu, Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan, and Khalnayak. Not only in Hindi and Tamil, the actress is multi-lingual and has exhibited her acting prowess in Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam films also.

Ramya Krishnan’s Best Films

The actress, who has appeared in more than 260 films, has been honoured with four Filmfare Awards, three Nandi Awards, and a Tamil Nadu State Film Award Special Prize among others. Some of her best films include Padaiyappa (1999), Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017), Baahubali: The Beginning (2015), Super Deluxe (2019), Panchatanthiram (2002), Konchem Ishtam Konchem Kashtam (2009), Ore Kadal (2007), Annamayya (1997), Brindavanam (1992), Aryan (1988), Hello Brother (1994), Raju Maharaju (2009), Raktha Kanneeru (2003), Ammoru (1995), Khalnayak (1993).

