Despite being only five films old, Rajkumar Hirani has proudly made his place among the finest filmmakers in the nation. The filmmaker’s vision and style of storytelling have truly revolutionised and changed the dynamics of filmmaking in the Indian film industry. In the career span of 19 years, Rajkumar Hirani is perhaps credited to be the only director in Hindi cinema with a 100 percent success rate. And why not? After all, each one of the Hirani films hold the calibre of making the audience laugh and cry at the same time. The filmmaker has also given five blockbusters to Bollywood, and each one of his films has felicitated him with either the Best Director or the Best Film Award.

While we desperately await to witness the outcome of the much-awaited collaboration between the Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan, and Rajkumar Hirani in Dunki, let’s take a look at his best films, on the occasion of his 60th birthday:

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.

While Hirani debuted as a filmmaker in 2003, it was this blockbuster that is considered Sanjay Dutt’s comeback as an actor. With just his first film, Hirani bagged the tag of a master storyteller. From bagging the National Award to clinching several Filmfare awards, from being the biggest grosser of that year to making Munna and Circuit household names, the movie possessed every quality for being one of the best entertainers of 2003.

Lage Raho Munna Bhai

Just three years later, Hirani once again entertained the audiences with the sequel of Munnabhai. While Hirani tickled the funny bones by keeping the same old Munna, Circuit and Boman Irani, the filmmaker added splendid comic timing by featuring Vidya Balan. Needless to say, the sequel of Hirani’s debut film turned out to be a blockbuster.

3 Idiots

This film needs no introduction. You cannot simply call yourself a Bollywood lover, if you haven’t watched this movie. The satirical comedy-drama touches the subtle shades of Indian society, where every kid has their life planned out by their parents. Turning into an overnight sensation, 3 Idiots’ each and every character etched their place in the audiences’ hearts.

PK

After the humongous success of Aamir Khan starrer 3 Idiots, Hirani once again collaborated with Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist and gave Bollywood another all-time blockbuster. One of the top grossers at the box office to date, PK aims to remove a blindfold from people’s eyes when it comes to superstition and religious differences.

Sanju

Collaborating with one of the most versatile actors of this generation, Ranbir Kapoor, Hirani gave yet another massive hit by exhibiting the real-life of Sanjay Dutt.

The director, who has set a very high benchmark for filmmakers by giving back-to-back blockbusters, has not only brought change with his magic of cinematography but also inspired the audiences with the help of each of his characters. Happy birthday Rajkumar Hirani!

