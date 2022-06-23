Raj Babbar remains popular for his role as Bharat in B.R. Chopra’s Mahabharat. The actor also won hearts for his roles in movies like Nikaah, Salma and Agar Tum Na Hote.

Actor turned politician Raj Babbar turns a year older today, 23 June. The 70-year-old actor remains popular for his role as Bharat in B.R. Chopra’s Mahabharat. The actor also won hearts for his roles in the movie Nikaah, Salma and Agar Tum Na Hote.

Later on in his career, Babbar got accolades for playing father figures in blockbusters like Bunty Aur Babli and Bodyguard. He is a member of the Indian National Congress.

On his special day, here are some of his best-loved movies:

Nikaah:

Babbar played the role of a poet in this social drama which centred around the issue of triple talaq. The film revolved around the story of Niloufer (Salma Agha) who gets married to Wasim (Deepak Parashar). However, Wasim’s jealous and aggressive nature leads to the couple’s divorce. Enter Haidar (Babbar) who becomes a source of love and support for Niloufer. Babbar’s role was much loved by audiences.

Insaaf Ka Tarazu:

In this revenge drama based on the 1976 Hollywood film Lipstick, Babbar plays the role of Ramesh, who rapes the lead character Bharti (Zeenat Aman) and later her sister. Babbar’s negative role in the movie won him a nomination for the Filmfare Best Actor.

Aaj Ki Awaz:

This Ravi Chopra directorial starred Raj Babbar and Smita Patil in the lead. The film followed Professor Prabhat Kumar Varma as he decided to take the law into his own hands to fight crime. Babbar received another nomination for Filmfare Best Actor for this role.

Agar Tum Na Hote:

This superhit film starred Rajesh Khanna, Rekha and Raj Babbar in pivotal roles. Babbar played the role of a husband who becomes jealous of his wife’s closeness with her new employer. The actor managed to bring forth the jealously, envy and hopelessness felt by his character perfectly.

Ziddi:

Raj Babbar one again showed his talent at playing negative roles in this Sunny Deol action flick. The movie is based on the life of Deva (Deol) and how his anger fuels his rise in the city’s criminal underbelly. Babbar played the role of Jindaal, one of the characters involved in carrying out illegal activities.

Bodyguard:

Babbar won hearts with his role of a protective father in this Salman Khan actioner. The film which was a remake of the Malayalam movie of the same name also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hazel Keech and Aditya Pancholi.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.