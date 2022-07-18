The White Tiger focuses on a wealthy Indian family driver who uses his intellect to get out of the poverty zone to be a successful entrepreneur. Apart from Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Rajkummar Rao, it also stars Adarsh Chopra.

Global icon Priyanka Chopra turns 40 today, 18 July. The actress is an inspiration for almost every girl who watches her on screen, credit to her super successful Bollywood and Hollywood career.

One of the secrets to Chopra’s meteoric rise is the fact that she is mostly occupied with one project or the other. On her birthday, let’s have a look at her Hollywood projects:

1. Quantico (2015)

This was one of the most famous Hollywood projects in the actor’s filmography. The Hollywood drama-thriller is a curated series, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jake McLaughlin, Yasmin Al Massri, and others in pivotal roles.

2. Baywatch (2017)

This was an action and comedy film based on the series created by Michael Berk, Douglas Schwartz, and Gregory J. Bonann. The cast of the film included Zac Efron, Dwayne Johnson, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, including many others. The actress is the antagonist in the film.

3. A Kid Like Jake (2018)

The film revolves around a couple vigorously looking for a good primary school for their son, Jake. But they face hurdles in doing so, because of Jake’s behavior. The mother worries about the disability of Jake and the father wonders whether Jake’s decision of dressing up was just a phase or not. Chopra here is seen playing the role of a character named, Amal in this film.

4. Isn't It Romantic (2019)

Natalie, in this film is disenchanted by romance, fantasy and love. She suddenly finds herself in an alternate universe and during certain events of romantic comedy, she gets unconscious during an attempted mugging. Priyanka Chopra here plays the role of Isabella.

5. The White Tiger (2021)

The film focuses on a wealthy Indian family driver who uses his intellect to get out of the poverty zone to be a successful entrepreneur. Apart from Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Rajkummar Rao, it also stars Adarsh Chopra.

6. The Matrix Resurrections (2021)

It takes you to a world of two realities - one, everyday life and the other, of what lies behind it. To find out if his reality is a construct, Anderson chooses to follow the white rabbit once more. Priyanka Chopra plays the adult version of the exiled programme Sati.

7. Citadel (Upcoming)

Citadel is a much-awaited event sci-fi and spy TV series by the Russo Brothers and written by Sarah Bradshaw, Josh Appelbaum André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg. There is no plot information available as yet.

8. Ending things (Upcoming)

Priyanka Chopra‘s Ending Things is an upcoming action thriller that will see her alongside Captain America star Anthony Mackie. The plot revolves around a hitwoman who wants to get out of the assassin business, but that also means ending her relationship with a fellow assassin. Realising that they are not done yet, they team up for one last job.

9. Cowboy Ninja Viking (Upcoming)

The project is an adaptation of AJ Lieberman and illustrator Riley Rossmo’s graphic novel of the same name. Priyanka Chopra in this project is cast as the female lead of Cowboy Ninja Viking. The story revolves around an assassin who possesses multiple personalities. The film also has Chris Pratt.

