Music composer Pritam Chakraborty celebrates his 51st birthday today, June 14. Born in Calcutta, Pritam is a man of many talents. He is a composer, instrumentalist, guitarist, and singer, who has worked predominantly in the Hindi film industry.

Pritam Chakraborty completed his sound engineering course from FTII Pune and came to Mumbai in 1997. Before kickstarting his career in the film industry, he composed ad jingles. It was in 2001 that Pritam Chakraborty got his big Bollywood break for Tere Liye. There has been no looking back for Pritam since then.

In a career of 20 years, Pritam has composed numerous songs and emerged as a leading name in the film industry. On the occasion of Pritam's birthday, here is a list of his best songs:

Shayad - Shayad was featured in Love Aaj Kal 2, starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. The film was released in 2019. Shayad was sung by Arijit Singh, Madhubanti Bagchi, and Pritam. The song has over 241 million views on YouTube.

Hawayein - Sung by Arijit Singh, the song was featured in the film Jab Harry Met Sejal. The film starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma was released in 2017.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil - Released in 2016, the film was a commercial success. The film featured Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The song became an instant hit and the title track was widely appreciated by the audience. Arijit Singh's soulful vocals complimented Pritam's composition.

Gerua - Sung by Antara Mitra, Arijit Singh, and Pritam Chakraborty, the song was featured in the 2015 film Dilwale. Gerua featured Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan and became an instant hit because of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's chemistry on screen.

Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai - Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai from the film Woh Lamhe has been a fan favourite since 2006. The song was sung by KK and featured Shiny Ahuja and Kangana Ranaut.

Wish Pritam a very happy birthday!

