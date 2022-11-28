Happy Birthday Prateik Babbar: A look at his latest and upcoming projects

If looks could kill, Prateik Babbar would truly top the list, and his social media timeline stands tall as evidence for the same. Son of actor turned politician Raj Babbar and late legendary actress Smita Patil, Prateik Babbar has etched his mark on the industry with his panache for acting. Beginning his career by being a production assistant, then appearing in TV ads, and finally making his screen debut in 2008 by being Aditi’s long-haired, artsy brother in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, Prateik’s career graph is the witness that he is a self-made man amidst all the nepotism uproar. And therefore rest is history, as the actor went on to share screen space with Bollywood biggies like Aamir Khan in Dhobi Ghat, Saif Ali Khan and Deepika in Aarakshan, Abhishek Bachchan and Bipasha Basu in Dum Maaro Dum and others.

On the special occasion of his 36th birthday let’s take a look at his latest and upcoming projects:

After keeping his fans waiting for two long years, Prime Video finally premiered the third season of the much-loved series Four More Shots Please last month. And honestly, we can’t love Prateik aka Jeh Wadia anymore. In the series in which female characters are prioritised, Prateik honestly appears like a breath of fresh air.

India Lockdown

Very soon, Prateik will make all relive the lockdown period with his upcoming movie. Helmed by Madhur Bhandarkar, India Lockdown will be depicting four parallel stories and the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic on Indian citizens. The multi-starrer film also features Shweta Basu Prasad, Sai Tamhankar, Aahana Kumra, Prakash Belawadi, and Saanand Verma among others. The movie will premiere on Zee 5 from 2 December.

Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai

Prateik is also part of Anubhav Sinha’s multi starrer Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai. While the film is currently under production and major information has been kept under wraps, it will be a satirical political drama. Apart from Prateik, the movie will also feature Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi, Saurabh Shukla, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, and Divya Dutta in prominent roles.

Crash Course

Once again, Prateik will be seen sharing the screen space with his Four More Shots Please actress Sayani Gupta, in Danish Aslam’s Crash Course. Apart From Prateik The movie also features, Danish Hussain, Kubra Sait, and Anisa Butt.

Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan

Arshad Sayed’s directorial Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan will be an investigative comedy-drama and will make Prateik share the screen space with Taapsee Pannu and Pratik Gandhi.

