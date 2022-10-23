Very seldom you witness stardom of such epitome that it instantly makes you a household name across the globe. From being Eeshwar in 2002 to essaying Lord Rama in Adipurush, Prabhas’ fine acting prowess has now made his name self-explanatory. In his career spanning two decades, the actor not only brought fame to himself but also to the nation, when SS Rajamouli and company’s Baahubali: The Beginning became the first non-English movie to be played at the celebrated Royal Albert Hall in London ever since its inauguration 148 years ago. While Prabhas’ performance outgrew his popularity in the Telugu state with the first Baahubali, the actor became an overnight sensation with Baahubali: The Conclusion.

However, Prabhas was not always known through Baahubali, therefore, there were several films that brought accolades to the actor. While we desperately await Adipurush, on the occasion of Prabhas’ 43rd birthday let’s take a look at some of his movies that shouldn’t be missed out by a cinephile.

Varsham

Making Prabhas one of the biggest stars in Tollywood, Varsham was the actor’s third film of his career that etched its place amidst the spectacular hits in 2004. Redefining machismo with his hulk look, Prabhas in the movie was seen romancing and sharing the screen space with Trisha.

Chatrapathi



Thanks to this 2005 action drama that made Prabhas join hands with SS Rajamouli. While this deadly director and actor duo collaborated for the first time that year, the results were shattering. Rajamouli’s Chatrapathi put Prabhas in the elite league of Tollywood. Amplifying the fandom to a whole new level, Prabhas’ growth towards becoming the biggest star had begun.

Bujjigadu

While Varsham and Chatrapathi proved that he could be the hunk of Telugu cinema, Puri Jagannadh’s Bujjigadu holds the testament to Prabhas’ comic timing. The 2008 film also proved that Prabhas can be a complete package if needed. From perfect comic timings to emotional scenes, Bujjigadu showed him to be a sufficient actor.

Mr. Perfect

Stepping out of his comfort zone and donning a never seen before avatar, Mr. Perfect in 2011 sent Prabhas into a stylish makeover. Dasaradh’s directorial is yet another proof of why Prabhas is a great actor.

Baahubali series

Of course, the Baahubali series remains the showstopper. Expanding the horizon of filmmaking in the country, SS Rajamouli via both Baahubali did magic in all its literal sense. Breaking several records, the Baahubali series proclaimed Prabhas to be a megastar.

