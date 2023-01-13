If there is one thing that the Indian film industry has taught us in the last few years, then it is the fact that there is a very thin line of difference between being an actor and being a star, and the acting powerhouse and man of many talents, Piyush Mishra has hands down proved the same. Debuting with Mani Ratnam’s 1998 masterpiece Dil Se.., Piyush has remarkably shined in his career, basing it on a foundation of meaty and memorable cameos. But despite bagging less screen time, every time the actor manages to showcase his magic on the big screen. From being a theatre actor, and music director to a lyricist, singer, and scriptwriter, Piyush has added many feathers to his cap and makes sure to justify each one of them. Therefore, on the occasion of Piyush Mishra’s 60th birthday let’s take a look at some of his best performances:

Tere Bin Laden

A long-living proof of Piyush’s unmatchable comic timing, Tere Bin Laden exhibited him in a role of a cop called Majeed Khan. In Abhishek Sharma’s much-loved comedy film, Piyush truly steals the show, despite actors like Ali Zafar, Pradhuman Singh, and Nikhil Ratnaparkhi featuring in pivotal roles.

Rockstar

Courtesy to Imtiaz Ali that he recognised the capabilities of Piyush, and gave the world Dhingra, in his arguably most passionate piece of work. Piyush as music agent Dhingra in Rockstar stands out with his perfect comic timing. The filmmaker gave the Indian film industry a conventional villain, which he designed solely to make movie lovers notice the realness of Ranbir Kapoor as a musician, who works restlessly under a small-minded man.

Gangs Of Wasseypur

Gaining the tag of a cult classic, Gangs Of Wasseypur revolved around a gang of goons fighting to gain control over the fictional city of Wasseypur. Anurag Kashyap’s film incorporated several supremely talented actors like Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadha, and Huma Qureshi, among others. Piyush Mishra essayed the prominent role of Nasir Ahmed and the narrator of the movie. Throughout this long winding saga, Piyush stays in the background, but silently and smoothly offloads the shocking shades of his character, gripping the audience even more.

The Shaukeens

Yet another piece of work by Abhishek Sharma, which revolves around three friends in their 60s and their adventures. While the movie wasn’t well received by the audience, however, Piyush proved his versatility once again. Therefore, it won’t be wrong to say that while we love watching him in an intense role like Nasir Ahmed, the actor makes sure to keep the audience entertained, with his comic timing as well.

Pink

Needless to say, Pink left a strong message about violence and discrimination against women in India. And the idea was shouldered by some of the best actors in the Indian film industry including megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu. However, the prominence of their characters wouldn’t be as impactful, if the movie didn’t have an antagonist like Piyush Mishra essaying the role of the accused’s lawyer Prashant Mishra. The fact that he received flak for his role holds a testament to how convincing he was in his character.

