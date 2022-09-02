Fondly known as the power star among his legions of fan following, Pawan is the younger brother of megastar Chiranjeevi. And just like his elder brother, Pawan wears many hats. The actor turns 54 today.

One of the most sought-after actors, screenwriter, stunt coordinator, philanthropist, and politician, Pawan Kalyan has kept the audience hooked on the screens since 1996 when he made his acting debut with Telugu romantic action film Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi. Fondly known as the power star among his legions of fan following, Pawan is the younger brother of megastar Chiranjeevi. And just like his elder brother, Pawan wears many hats. As the actor is celebrating his 54th birthday today, let’s take a look at some of his amazing work in the industry:

Gabbar Singh

The Telugu remake of Salman Khan’s Hindi blockbuster Dabangg was hands down tailor-made for the power star. This Harish Shankar’s directorial paired Pawan opposite Shruti Haasan and features Abhimanyu Singh, Ajay, Suhasini Maniratnam, Nagineedu, and Kota Srinivasa Rao in prominent characters.

Attarintiki Daredi

Considered the biggest entertainer in Telugu cinema until Bahubali: The Beginning took over in 2015, Trivikram Srinivas’ directorial turned out to be a huge hit despite facing the ill fate to have leaked online. This action drama made Pawan share the screen space with Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Badri

Breaking a lot of stereotypes in Telugu cinema, this Puri Jagannadh’s directorial was remade in Hindi as Shart: The Challenge. While the Hindi remake of Badri bombed at the box office, Pawan’s magic worked very well for Puri Jagannadh and the movie turned out to be a blockbuster. Badri paired Kalyan with Amisha Patel and Renu Desai.

Thammudu

Do you remember Aamir Khan’s superhit Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar? Well, the 1992 movie was a super hit film, resulting in its Telugu remake in 1999. And Pawan Kalyan’s Thammudu turned out to be a blockbuster. In addition, the film has been further remade in various languages like Tamil, Bengali, and Kannada.

Tholi Prema

The A. Karunakaran’s directorial was both a commercial as well as a critically successful film. This romantic drama movie went on to bag the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Telugu, and the Nandi Award for Best Feature Film in 1998. Tholi Prema collaborates with Pawan with Kriti Reddy, Vasuki, and Mohammad Ali.

