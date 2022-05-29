In a career spanning over three decades, Paresh Rawal has performed in numerous films and has carved out a spot for himself as a versatile actor in the industry. He has many notable works to his credit and is also a recipient of numerous accolades.

Man of many talents Paresh Rawal celebrates his 67th birthday today. After establishing himself as a remarkable actor, he ventured out as a producer. He made his debut in the film industry with the 1985 film Arjun, however, it was with Naam in 1986 that Rawal shot to fame.

The ace actor is also known for playing comic roles like Baburao in Hera Pheri, Radheyshyam in Hungama and many others. At present, he is serving as the chairperson of the National School of Drama.

In a career spanning over three decades, Paresh Rawal has performed in numerous films and has carved out a spot for himself as a versatile actor in the industry. He has many notable works to his credit and is also a recipient of numerous accolades.

As Paresh Rawal turns 67th, here is a look at his best performances:

Hera Pheri - Directed by Priyadarshan in 2000, the film Hera Pheri features Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Tabu in lead roles. Paresh Rawal plays the role of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, a character who has now been immortalised. Rawal's punches and dialogue delivery struck a chord with the audience, making it one of his best performances.

OMG: Oh My God! - Oh My God is directed by Umesh Shukla and was released in 2012. The film present Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles. Rawal plays the role of Kanji Lal Mehta, a Gujarati shop owner who takes God to court after his shop is destroyed in an earthquake. The film raised some pertinent questions through Paresh Rawal's characters.

Oye Lucky Lucky Oye - This film was released in 2008 and revolves around the life of Lovinder Singh, a thief who is now in custody and is facing trial. Paresh Rawal plays three different roles of Lovinder's father, Gogi Bhai and Dr. Handa in the film. His performance was widely appreciated by his fans.

Hungama - Hungama is directed by Priyadarshan and is a multi-starrer film released in 2003. Paresh Rawal plays the role of Radheshyam Tiwari, a wealthy businessman who is uneducated. The chaos that erupts due to misconceptions about each other's background results in comic outcomes.

Aankhen - Released in 2002, this multi-starrer film is considered one of the best performances of Paresh Rawal's career. Rawal plays the role of Ilias, a blind man along with Akshay Kumar and Arjun Rampal. These three blind men undergo rigorous training to rob a bank to satisfy an ex-bank employee's ego.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram