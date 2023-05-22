Nitesh Tiwari’s name is inscribed in the Hall of Fame of Indian Cinema. Nitesh, an engineering graduate from IIT-Bombay, has worked in advertising and cinema for the love of it. He has delivered outstanding cinema content and has received various awards since the beginning of his career. ‘Chillar Party,’ Nitesh Tiwari’s first feature film, won the National Award in 2012. In 2014, he directed Amitabh Bachchan in ‘Bhootnath Returns,’ and his third film, ‘Dangal,’ starring Aamir Khan, was the biggest blockbuster Indian cinema had ever seen.

His films have always catered to the demographics of India and have touched the heartlands of masses.

Here is looking at all the hits of India’s critically acclaimed hitmaker

Chillar Party by Nitesh Tiwari is an absolute gem of a movie that will crack you up and make you tear up in equal measure. It’s a joy to watch! The film is so masterfully crafted that every emotion, be it humour, depth, or subtlety, is represented so delicately. While you’re constantly laughing and smiling throughout the film, you don’t notice when and how tears spring up in your eyes.

Youthful, Nostalgic & Entertaining, Chhichhore is a perfect watch for a group of college friends. The film keeps you gripped throughout and leaves an important lesson by the end of it. This film is one of the best directorials ever by Nitesh Tiwari.

Reigned as highest grosser Indian Cinema had ever seen for years, Nitesh Tiwari’s Dangal’s storyline and direction was unlike any film produced ever. The performances are riveting and the visuals are stunning. The wrestling sequences are brutally realistic and were shot so well.

Nitesh Tiwari’s Bhoothnath Returns is a must-justified sequel to the first one. The film was brilliantly executed, and Nitesh Tiwari tried some interesting themes which added to it. The comic timing, acting by all performers, storyline, and screenplay were all excellent.

Co-directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Break Point is a sports documentary on the lives of India’s finest tennis duo Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi!! Break Point is one of the finest documentaries in India and the episodes have been meticulously designed that boredom and unattached is a far-fetched thought.

