It was in 2006 that Neha Kakkar auditioned for the second season of Indian Idol, but was soon eliminated. After releasing her debut album in 2008, she went on to work with some big names in the Hindi film industry

Playback singer Neha Kakkar turns 34 today, 6 June. Born in Rishikesh, she started singing at an early age and used to perform in local and religious gatherings.

She then moved to Mumbai along with her brother Tony Kakkar to try her luck in singing. It was in 2006 that Neha Kakkar auditioned for the second season of Indian Idol, but was soon eliminated. After releasing her debut album in 2008, she went on to work with some big names in the Hindi film industry. She rose to prominence with the song Second Hand Jawani in the 2012 film Cocktail. Since then, Neha Kakkar has sung numerous songs in different languages including Punjabi and Hindi.

As Neha Kakkar celebrates her birthday today, here is a list of her best songs:

1. Dil Ko Karaar Aaya- The song was released in 2020 in an album titled Sukoon. The song was sung by Neha Kakkar and Yasser Desai and featured Sidharth Shukla and Neha Sharma.

2. Garmi- Released in 2020, the song was featured in Street Dancer 3D and became an instant hit. Sung by Badshah and Neha Kakkar, the dance track created a storm on the internet.

3. O Saki Saki - The song featured in the film Batla House, starring John Abraham. Sung by Neha Kakkar, B Praak, and Tulsi Kumar, O Saki Saki gained immense popularity. Nora Fatehi's hook step was much loved and has been recreated by many ever since the release of the song in 2019.

4. Khad Tainu Main Dassa- The song was released in 2021 and was one of the many songs by Kakkar and her husband Rohanpreet Singh. This Punjabi track of how the life of a married couple changes is too relatable and cute.

5. Taaron Ke Shehar- Released in 2020 in the album Taaron Ke Shehar, the song was sung by Kakkar and Jubin Nautiyal. The song portrays the journey of love followed by pain and separation.

Happy birthday Neha Kakkar!

​ Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.​