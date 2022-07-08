Neetu Kapoor has a lot of notable films to her credit including Amar Akbar Anthony and Deewar. The actress however retired from the films post her marriage to Rishi Kapoor and made a comeback 25 years later.

Neetu Kapoor, aka Neetu Singh, turns 64 today. Born in New Delhi as Sonia Singh, Neetu Kapoor started working as a child actor under the name Baby Sonia. Known for working majorly in the Hindi film industry, Neetu Kapoor made her debut in the film industry in 1972 with the film Rickshawala.

In 1973, Kapoor did a small role in Yaadon Ki Baarat and her performance paved the way for her glorious career in the industry. The actress worked with many top actors of the day and did half a dozen films with her late husband Rishi Kapoor.

Neetu Kapoor has a lot of notable films to her credit including Amar Akbar Anthony and Deewar. The actress however retired from the films post her marriage to Rishi Kapoor and made a comeback 25 years later.

Here are some of the best songs of Neetu Kapoor with Rishi Kapoor:

1. Ek Main Aur Ek Tu: Sung by Asha Bhosle and Kishore Kumar, Ek Main Aur Ek Tu was featured in the film Khel Khel Mein. The song was composed by legendary music director R.D Burman.

2. Tere Chehre Se Nazar Nahin: Featured in the film Kabhie Kabhie, the song Tere Chehre Se Nazar Nahin was sung by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar. The film also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Rakhee, Shashi Kapoor, Waheeda Rehman along with Neetu and Rishi Kapoor.

3. Khullam Khullam Pyaar Karenge: The song was featured in the film Khel Khel Mein and legendary singers Asha Bhosle and Kishore Kumar lent their beautiful vocals to the lovebird's Rishi and Neetu Kapoor.

4. Nazron Se Keh Do: The song was featured in the 1977 film Doosra Aadmi, starring Rakhee, Neetu Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor, and Rishi Kapoor. This heart-touching song was sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar.

5. Tum Ko Mere Dil Ne Pukara: Sung by Kanchan and Shailendra Singh, the song was featured in the 1974 film Rafoo Chakkar. The song was composed by Kalyanji-Anandji.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.