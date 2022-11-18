From being born as Diana Mariam Kurian to outshining as Lady Superstar of Tamil cinema; from playing the quintessential heroine for nearly a decade to reinventing herself in the last few years, Nayanthara stands tall as a brilliant example of a self-made woman. The actress has not only made smart career choices but has also dared to go solo in a few movies. Capable of playing both glamourous and down-to-earth characters with equal aplomb, the actress has left no stone unturned in her almost two-decade-long career. There is no denying the fact that this year has been remarkable for the actress. After tying the knot with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan in June, the actress embraced motherhood last month by welcoming twin boys via surrogacy. Currently, the actress is busy working with the Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan. On the occasion of Nayanthara‘s birthday, let’s take a look at her upcoming movies.

Jawan

In one of the most anticipated films of 2023, Nayanthara will be starring opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Atlee’s directorial will hit the theatres next year in June. Apart from SRK and Nayanthara, the action thriller also features Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles.

AK 62

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

Once again Nayanthara will be collaborating with her husband Vignesh, who will be sitting in the director’s chair for Ajith Kumar’s next. While detailed information about AK62 has been kept under wraps, the movie is expected to hit the theatres next year.

Gold

Nayanthara has collaborated with filmmaker Alphonse Puthren for her two upcoming projects. One of them is the comedy-drama Gold, wherein Nayanthara will be sharing the screen space with Prithviraj Sukumaran. Apart from them, the movie also features Roshan Matthew and Deepti Sati, among others.

Pattu

Yet another Malayalam project for which the actress will be collaborating with Puthren. Currently, under production, Pattu will pair Nayanthara opposite her Velaikkaran co-star Fahadh Faasil.

Connect

This is another Bollywood project of Nayanthara, which is helmed by Ashwin Saravanan. The multi-starrer thriller features Anupam Kher, Rohit Saraf, and Sathyaraj alongside Nayanthara.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.