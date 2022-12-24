More than four decades have passed since legendary playback singer Mohammed Rafi left the world for his heavenly abode. But even today, Indian film industry can’t be more grateful that a maestro like him was a part of the Hindi cinema. One soothing voice that can change the course of romantic melodies in the Indian film industry, Mohammed Rafi’s soulful songs made Hindi cinema touch heights. Today marks the 98th birth anniversary of the legendary singer, who melted millions of hearts with his soulful voice, which dominated all the genres of music including Qawwali, romantic, and devotional. Therefore on this special occasion, let’s take a look at some of his evergreen songs.

Yeh Chand Sa Roshan Chehra



We all can confess that despite belonging to any generation, every movie lover knows the lyrics of this song on the tip of their tongues. Belonging to Shakti Samanta’s 1964 directorial Kashmir Ki Kali, Yeh Chand Sa Roshan Chehra gracefully defines the beauty of a woman. In the mesmerising voice of the legendary singer, Yeh Chand Sa Roshan Chehra seems nothing less than tailor-made for the quirky chemistry of Shammi Kapoor and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore.

Baharon Phool Barsao



Lending his voice to late actor Rajendra Kumar, while he bestows his love for yesteryear’s actress Vyjayanthimala, Mohammed Rafi in 1966 gave the Hindi film industry one of the most beautiful romantic songs to ever exist in the Hindi cinema. Composed by Shankar Jaikishan and penned by Hasrat Jaipuri, Baharon Phool Barsao belongs to T Prakash Rao’s directorial Suraj. Apart from Rajendra Kumar and Vyjayanthimala, Suraj also featured Ajit Khan, Mumtaz, and Keshav Rana among others.

Yeh Reshmi Zulfein Ye Sharbati Aankhen



When it comes to romantic tracks in the Hindi cinema, Mohammed Rafi’s Yeh Reshmi Zulfein Ye Sharbati Ankhen is hands down one of the most popular tracks from the late 60s. The video is truly a vision to the eyes when a handsome Rajesh Khanna praises Mumtaz with an alluring background, which adds spellbinding beauty to the song. Belonging to the 1969 film Do Raaste, the song was composed by the maestro composer Laxmikant-Pyarelal.

Gulabi Aankhen Jo Teri Dekhi



The iconic track which has witnessed innumerable remakes since its release, Mohammed Rafi’s original Gulabi Ankhen Jo Teri Dekhi truly remains unbeaten. Composed by yet another legend R.D Burman and picturised on the late Rajesh Khanna and Nanda, the original track belongs to the much-loved 1970 film The Train. Its mesmerising lyrics were penned by Anand Bakshi.

Kya Hua Tera Wada



The beautiful song revolves around a lover reminding the love of his life of the promises she kept. And it is indeed taken to totally another level when the impeccable trio of Mohammed Rafi, RD Burman, and Sushma Shreshta came along for the same. Featured in the 1977 film Hum Kisise Kum Naheen, the song made Mohammed Rafi bag Filmfare Award for Best Male Playback Singer.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.