Mithun Chakraborty has ruled the silver screen for over four decades now. Born as Gouranga Chakraborty in 1950, the actor is also a former Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament. Mithun Da has a massive fan following and is often credited for popularising disco dance in films. He started his career in the year 1976 and is still going strong, winning hearts of audiences with his cameos and character roles.

As the veteran actor turns 72 today, 16 June, let us have a look at some of his best movies:

Mrigayaa (1976)

This was the actor’s debut film that portrayed the relationship between the British colonial government and native villagers, highlighting their exploitation by Indian landlords in 1920s India. The actor single-handedly made the film a cult classic, thanks to his brilliant acting. He even won the National Award for Best Actor for the film.

Disco Dancer (1982)

Directed by Babbar Subhash, this Indian dance film shows the rags-to-riches story of a young street performer from the slums of Bombay. Rajesh Khanna had a special appearance in the movie who plays a mentor to the lead hero.

Agneepath (1990)

This 1990 Indian drama film was directed by Mukul Anand. It stars Mithun Chakraborty and Amitabh Bachchan as the main protagonist Vijay Deenanath Chauhan in pivotal roles. Produced by Yash Johar, the title of the film was taken from a poem of the same name called Agneepath which was written by Harivansh Rai Bachchan. The recitation of the poem can be seen at the start, which binds the whole movie together.

Jallaad (1995)

Mithun Da enacts a double role in the film where he is seen as the main villain Amavas and the villain's righteous son Shakti who is a police inspector. The film shows the moral downfall of a man, whose greed for power and riches make him compromise his morals. Chakraborty excelled in the role of the villain Amawas and had even received an award for the same.

The Tashkent Files (2019)

In 2019, Mithun Chakraborty was seen in Vivek Agnihotri’s The Tashkent files. The film focused on the mysterious death of former Indian Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. The film had received mixed responses.

The Kashmir Files (2022)

Mithun Chakraborty was last seen in the thriller drama The Kashmir Files. The film focused on the story of the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus in the 1990s.

