Mika Singh is the younger brother of singer Daler Mehndi. Singh learnt to play harmonium, tabla and guitar at a very early age. He started singing Kirtan and then transitioned as a rapper.

Singer and rapper Mika Singh celebrates his 45th birthday today. Born in West Bengal's Durgapur as Amrik Singh, he grew up in a family of musicians. His father, Ajmer Singh is a classical musician and his mother, Balbir Kaur is a scholar in folk music.

In 1998, at the age of 21, Mika Singh released his first album Sawan Mein Lag Gayee Aag, which was an instant hit. Since then, the singer has numerous songs to his credit. In a career spanning over two decades, Mika Singh established himself as one of the leading singers and rappers in the film industry.

On the occasion of his birthday, here is a list of his recent released numbers:

Whistle Baja 2.0: Featured in Heropanti 2, the song has been sung by Mika Singh and Neeti Mohan, starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. Released just a month ago, the song has garnered over 47 million views on YouTube.

Macha Macha Re: Macha Macha Re from the film Dasvi is one of the latest tracks of Mika Singh. Released in 2022, the song features Abhishek Bachchan and is sung by various artists, including Divya Kumar, Sachin-Jigar, and Mellow D.

Heartfail: The song was featured in Mika Singh's album of the same name, which was released in 2021. The song featured internet sensations Awez Darbar and Nagma.

Attraction: Attraction was featured in Ayushman Khurrana and Vani Kapoor starrer Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, which was released in 2021. The song became an instant hit and was sung by Priya Saraiya and Sachin-Jigar along with Mika Singh.

Dhik Chik: Sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Mika Singh, the song was featured in Bunty Aur Babli 2, starring Rani Mukherjee and Saif Ali Khan. Singh's vocal complemented Saif Ali Khan's portrayal of the character and the song was widely appreciated by fans.

Wish Mika Singh a very happy birthday!

