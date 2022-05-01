Nation remembers iconic playback singer Manna Dey on his birth anniversary today, 1 May. Have a look at some of his superhit songs.

Manna Dey was an internationally acclaimed Indian playback singer who introduced classical music to the Hindi film industry, bringing in an altogether different era of songs.

Manna Dey was a playback singer, a music director and a musician. His songs have left a mark not only in the film industry but also around the world. Dey's songs are etched in the minds of the people, making him one of the greatest playback singers of all time.

Sholay, Mera Naam Joker, and Anand are some of the many notable works of Dey. He was a recipient of numerous awards including the Padma Shri.

As the nation remembers the iconic playback singer on his 103rd birth anniversary, here is a list of some of his best songs:

Zindagi Kaisi Hai Paheli - The song Zindagi Kaisi Hai Paheli was featured in the classic film Anand starring Rajesh Khanna. The song has over 3.3 million views on YouTube.

Aye Bhai Zara Dekh Ke Chalo - Aye Bhai Zara Dekh Ke Chalo from the film Mera Naam Joker is considered one of the hit songs of Manna Dey. The song features actor Raj Kapoor and has over 8.7 million views on YouTube.

Pyaar Hua Ikrar Hua - Pyaar Hua Ikrar Hua from the film Shree 420 is an iconic love song, which has been reworked over and over again by many artists. However, the original version by Manna Dey and Lata Mangeshkar continues to win the hearts of millions. The song has 21 million views on YouTube.

Yeh Dosti Hum Nahin Todenge - This classic friendship song from the film Sholay was sung by legendary singer Manna Dey. The song features Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra and is considered an evergreen song. yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge song has over 25 million views on YouTube.

Na Maangoo Sona Chandi - Na Maangoo Sona Chandi featured in the hit film Bobby, starring Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia in the lead role. The song was sung by Manna Dey, Lata Mangeshkar and Shailendra Singh and has 5.1 million views on YouTube.

