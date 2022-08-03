Happy Birthday Maniesh Paul: Here's a list of shows hosted by most-loved anchor

Known for working in films like Mickey Virus, Jugjugg Jeeyo, and Tees Maar Khan, Maniesh Paul started working by hosting shows in Delhi. When the actor moved to Mumbai, he started his career with Ghost Bana Dost, wherein, he essayed the role of a ghost.

Actor and television presenter Maniesh Paul turns 41 today. Born in New Delhi, the actor-cum-host is a popular face in the entertainment industry and is considered a multi-talented personality. Known for working in films like Mickey Virus, Jugjugg Jeeyo, and Tees Maar Khan, Paul started working by hosting shows in Delhi. When the actor moved to Mumbai, he started his career with Ghost Bana Dost, wherein, he essayed the role of a ghost. Following this, he appeared in many shows. From hosting award shows to dance reality shows, Paul has done it all. In an interview with PTI, he revealed that he believes that comic timing is in-built in him.

On the occasion of Maniesh Paul's birthday, here is a look at shows hosted by the most beloved anchor:

Smart Jodi

Released in 2022, the show revolves around Indian celebrities and their significant others, who compete in a series of tasks to prove their chemistry as couples. The series premiered on Disney+Hotstar.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

Started in 2006, this dance reality show is currently in its 10th season. Celebrities perform different forms of choreographed dance with their professional partners to win the ultimate title. Maniesh Paul hosted the show from 2012-2017.

India's Best Dancer

Released in 2020, India's Best Dancer has released two seasons now and premiered on Sony LIV. Paul hosted the show and Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur, and Terence Lewis were the judges, known as E.N.T.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Singing Superstar

Released in 2010, the show was the fourth instalment of the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa challenge. Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Singing Superstar was premiered on Zee TV and the previous seasons were hosted by Purab Kohli.

Nach Baliye 9

Premiered on Star Plus, this dance-reality show was released in 2019. Hosted by Maniesh Paul and Waluscha De Sousa, the show featured television celebrities who danced with their real-life partners to win the ultimate title.

