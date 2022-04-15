Mandira Bedi, Mandira Bedi Birthday, Mandira Bedi 50th Birthday, Mandira Bedi pictures, Mandira Bedi Instagram, Buzz Patrol, BuzzPatrol, Bollywood, Bollywood Buzz, Bollywood Buzz Patrol

Actor-TV presenter Mandira Bedi turns 50 today, 15 April. Yes, you read that right. From her iconic role in TV Serial Shanti, the actress went on to make a mark on the silver screen. Her pictures certainly make us believe that age is just a number. The stunning diva is still remembered for being the shy girl in Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol starrer, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

A look at her Instagram feed is enough to agree that the actress is ageing like a 'fine wine'. As she rings in her 50th birthday, let’s take a look at some breathtaking pictures posted by the actress on her handle:

The actress was recently in Hyderabad for a FICCI FLO event where she addressed a group of powerful and accomplished women. Sharing a couple of images from the event, the actress wrote, "@ficciflohyderabad extended their hospitality to me and had me over for a lovely event. it was a terrific experience addressing a group of talented and accomplished ladies.. The talk was moderated by chairperson @shubhraamaheshwari."

Stressing about her love for sarees, the 50-year-old shared a clip of how she is obsessing over Kanjivaram these days.

Mandira Bedi had recently visited the Sun Temple in Odisha and took to Instagram to share some pictures from the iconic temple. The pictures will surely tempt you to visit the hidden gem.

This picture of her along with her mother and children is a perfect family picture, showing the three generations of the family.

The actress is also the 'best friend' one could ever ask for. Mandira Bedi had attended Mouni Roy’s wedding that happened earlier this year and she was seen by her side as the Bengali actress started the new phase of her life.

Wish you a very happy birthday, Mandira Bedi!