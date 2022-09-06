Happy Birthday Mammootty: A look at his best performances

The veteran star is aging like a fine wine and is celebrating his 71st birthday today.

More than 50 years in the Indian cinema and over 100 movies starring him — but does that mean Mammootty is ready to slow down? The short answer for that is no. Muhammad Kutty Paniparambil Ismail, better known as Mammootty or Mammukka, has a solid body of work in several languages. A three-time National Award and 1998 Padma Shri winner, Mammootty began his career with the 1971 Malayalam film Anubhavangal Paalichakal. However, he got his major breakthrough in 1981, when he bagged the Kerala State Film Award for Second Best Actor for his impeccable performance in Ahimsa. And then the rest is history. The veteran star is aging like a fine wine and is celebrating his 71st birthday today.

On the occasion of his birthday let’s take a look at some of his best performances:

• Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha

Mammootty essayed the character of a 16th-century Kerala warrior Chanthu Chevakar in this National Award-winning historical epic. Malayali filmmaker Hariharan’s 1989 directorial features Mammootty’s Chanthu as a wronged man and a misunderstood historical character.

• Thalapathi

This cult classic always make to the list of must-watch films for movie buffs. Ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s vision for Thalapathi was inspired by Mahabharata and features Mammootty as Devaraj, a character inspired by Duryodhana. The 71-year-old shared the screen space with Rajinikanth, who essayed the role of Surya, a man who shares traits with Mahabharata’s Karna.

• Babasaheb Ambedkar

In 2000, Mammootty had cinema fans glued to their screens with his portrayal of BR Ambedkar in this Jabbar Patel’s directorial. To exhibit BR Ambedkar’s contributions to the emancipation of the oppressed and the downtrodden classes in India, the movie was a jointly funded project by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and the Government of Maharashtra. It also showcased how BR Ambedkar shaped the Constitution of India.