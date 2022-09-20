Excellent craftsman, beautiful storyteller and impeccable mentor, veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt possesses the power of taking audiences to a completely different zone through his cinematic magic. In a career spanning around five decades, Mahesh Bhatt has given the film industry some unforgettable gems. He is unsurpassed not only in terms of his movies, but also in terms of launching some Bollywood powerhouses like Kangana Ranaut, Emraan Hashmi, Anupam Kher, and Sushmita Sen, to name a few. On the occasion of his 74th birthday, we give you a rundown of some of the amazing films from the maverick genius that shouldn’t be missed.

1. Arth

Far ahead of its time, the 1982 Mahesh Bhatt directorial was critically acclaimed. Arth is considered to be a semi-autobiographical movie, which was written by Mahesh Bhatt about his extramarital relationship with Parveen Babi. Arth gave veteran actress Shabana Azmi her second National Award.

2. Saaransh

While Anupam Kher made his debut in 1982 with Aagman, it was after featuring in Mahesh Bhatt’s Saaransh in 1984 that he made it to the headlines. After bagging three Filmfare awards and being screened internationally at the 14th Moscow International Film Festival, Saaransh became India’s official entry in the Academy Award for the Best Foreign Language Film for that year.

3. Sadak

Starring Mahesh Bhatt’s eldest daughter Pooja Bhatt opposite Sanjay Dutt, this 1991 romantic thriller became the highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year. Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak was inspired by the 1976 American movie Taxi Driver.

4. Aashiqui

Emerging as an all-time blockbuster, Aashiqui marked the debut of Rahul Roy and is considered as one of the biggest releases of Mahesh Bhatt. The movie was loved to such an extent that in 2013, Mahesh Bhatt’s nephew Mohit Suri went on to make its second part Aashiqui 2, featuring Aditya Roy Kapur opposite Shraddha Kapoor. Moreover, Vishesh Films has announced Aashiqui 3, which features Kartik Aaryan in the lead.

5. Duplicate

Bringing together Shah Rukh Khan with late film producer Yash Johar, this chaotic comedy by Mahesh Bhatt holds the credit for giving Bollywood many super hits by allying Dharma Production with SRK. Featuring the King of Bollywood in the double role, Duplicate also starred Juhi Chawla and Sonali Bendre.

